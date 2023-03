Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was hospitalized after being attacked at a South Florida gym on Tuesday. Photo courtesy Eljakim Video/Wikimedia Commons

March 22 (UPI) -- Well-known rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been hospitalized after being ambushed by a group of attackers in the bathroom of a South Florida gym. The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, sustained injuries to his face and bruises, his attorney Lance Lazzaro told Variety. Advertisement

"He had cuts to his face and bruises. Employees heard the disturbance and the perpetrators fled. Police in South Florida were called and he was transported via ambulance to a local hospital," Lazzaro said in a statement.

6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of racketeering, firearms offenses and drug trafficking. He received a two-year sentence after he helped prosecutors put away two leaders of a violent New York gang, according to NBC News.

According to Variety, Hernandez was ejected from a Miami baseball stadium Friday for being intoxicated and disturbing fans.