Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 21, 2023 / 11:35 AM

Transportation Dept. issues $94 million to improve public transit, highway safety

By A.L. Lee
The government's latest transportation initiative is an outgrowth of President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will provide $500 million to state, local and tribal governments that implement new technologies "to create safer, more equitable, efficient, and innovative transportation systems" over the next five years, according to a statement by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
The government's latest transportation initiative is an outgrowth of President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will provide $500 million to state, local and tribal governments that implement new technologies "to create safer, more equitable, efficient, and innovative transportation systems" over the next five years, according to a statement by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Transportation has announced $94 million in federal grants that will help dozens of communities across the nation accelerate public transit priorities, modernize vehicle safety systems and innovate and expand clean-energy technology.

It was the first round of $500 million in taxpayer-funded awards slated for 59 projects throughout the U.S. that competed for federal aid as part of Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation, or SMART Grants, program.

Advertisement

The initiative is an outgrowth of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides funds to state, local and tribal governments that implement new technologies "to create safer, more equitable, efficient, and innovative transportation systems" over the next five years, according to a statement by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announcing the public investments.

"Every major advancement in the history of U.S. transportation has involved technological progress," Buttigieg said. "The investments we are making today are about fostering innovations that improve people's day-to-day lives, making transportation safer, more reliable, more efficient, and more sustainable."

Advertisement

Each project that received a cut of the money was eligible for just $2 million. The next round of awards is expected this fall.

The funds are intended to address a broad spectrum of local-level priorities that have been targeted for improvement, including more than a dozen measures to address safety for highway workers.

Five state-level transportation departments were planning to use the money to improve safety in work zones, while another plan will deploy truck-mounted devices in several states that would protect roadside crews from reckless drivers speeding through active work zones.

RELATED FAA awards $1 billion to upgrade airports amid growing air travel demands

Other priorities focus on safety for public transit passengers, pedestrians and cyclists.

Several projects will seek to improve the reliability and efficiency of public transportation as the Biden administration steps up efforts to cut carbon emissions.

Projects in Alabama, Georgia, Connecticut, and New York will focus on transit innovation with investments in data integration, transit incentives, and accessibility tools, according to the Transportation Department.

RELATED House Republicans open probe into Pete Buttigieg's response to Ohio train derailment

Cleveland is planning to test smart traffic signal technologies, including a new traffic light that will give the right of way to transit and emergency vehicles.

Cities like Buffalo, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, and Portland will test ways to align roadside curb space with the city's long-range transportation goals.

Advertisement

Maine, Colorado, and Massachusetts will ramp up smart grid innovations in anticipation of more electric vehicles on the road in the coming years.

RELATED Buttigieg calls on Congress, operators to act on rail safety

Some of the money will be used to boost commerce at international border crossings while strengthening supply chains.

New data collection technologies will be developed in Harris County, Texas, Nashville, and Seattle to track floods and vehicle crashes while also improving railroad safety.

The administration said the program has so far exceeded expectations as the number of applicants have far outpaced the number of available grants.

RELATED Transportation Department announces $800M for traffic safety improvement

"We are thrilled to see the interest in SMART during its inaugural year. This shows the important role this new program can play in helping support state, local and tribal efforts to advance technology applications," said Robert C. Hampshire, deputy assistant secretary for research and technology and chief science officer.

This year's awardees will build internal teams and partnerships as they refine their concepts, focus on technology procurement and demonstration, develop labor and workforce roadmaps, and position their projects for impact in their communities, the Transportation Department said.

Last month, the DOT also awarded $800 million in federal grants for hundreds of infrastructure projects aimed at improving road safety and reducing traffic-related fatalities as part of the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program that will distribute an additional $5 billion for more than 500 similar projects over five years.

Advertisement

Read More

Transportation Department urges Congress to ban airline family seating fees

Latest Headlines

Existing home sales rose 14.5% in February, snapping 12-month losing streak
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Existing home sales rose 14.5% in February, snapping 12-month losing streak
March 21 (UPI) -- Existing home sales in the U.S. economy surged in February, ending a 12-month decline, but while inventories remain tight, prices are starting to moderate, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday.
Janet Yellen to reassure bankers during speech in front of lobbying group
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Janet Yellen to reassure bankers during speech in front of lobbying group
March 21 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is expected to tell the American Bankers Association on Tuesday that the government is prepared to protect all depositors if a bank fails similar to what it did for Silicon Valley Bank.
Los Angeles schools close as support workers launch 3-day strike
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Los Angeles schools close as support workers launch 3-day strike
March 21 (UPI) -- The country's second-largest school district, based in Los Angeles, closed Tuesday as support workers with the Service Employees International Union launched a three-day strike over pay.
Biden to declare two new national monuments covering more than 500K acres
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden to declare two new national monuments covering more than 500K acres
March 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday will declare two new national monuments in an effort to protect hundreds of thousands of acres of public land, White House officials said.
U.S. unveils new $350 military package for Ukraine
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. unveils new $350 military package for Ukraine
March 21 (UPI) -- An American aid worker held hostage by terrorists for more than six years in West Africa has been released, U.S. officials said.
U.S. aid worker held hostage in West Africa for 6-plus years finally released by captors
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
U.S. aid worker held hostage in West Africa for 6-plus years finally released by captors
March 20 (UPI) -- American aid worker Jeffery Woodke, held hostage in West Africa for more than six years, has been released, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed Monday.
U.S. lists human rights abuses around the world in new report
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. lists human rights abuses around the world in new report
March 21 (UPI) -- The United States has released its 47th annual report on Human Rights Practices in nearly 200 countries, showing an erosion of human rights last year in Iran, Afghanistan, Myanmar, China, Cuba, Nicaragua and Ethiopia.
2 teens on spring break killed in sledding accident at Colorado resort
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
2 teens on spring break killed in sledding accident at Colorado resort
March 20 (UPI) -- Two Illinois teenagers, on spring break at Copper Mountain Ski Resort in Colorado, were killed Sunday night while sledding down a closed halfpipe, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.
Biden honors Iranian women at Nowruz reception
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Biden honors Iranian women at Nowruz reception
March 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden marked the Persian New Year on Monday with a White House reception to celebrate Nowruz, paying tribute to Iranian women and girls. Astronaut Lieutenant Colonel Jasmin Moghbeli also spoke at the event.
President Joe Biden signs legislation to declassify info on origin of COVID-19 pandemic
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
President Joe Biden signs legislation to declassify info on origin of COVID-19 pandemic
March 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed legislation Monday to declassify information relating to the origin of COVID-19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 teens on spring break killed in sledding accident at Colorado resort
2 teens on spring break killed in sledding accident at Colorado resort
Donald Trump attorneys demand Georgia investigation into 2020 election be quashed
Donald Trump attorneys demand Georgia investigation into 2020 election be quashed
Biden to declare two new national monuments covering more than 500K acres
Biden to declare two new national monuments covering more than 500K acres
House Republicans seek DA testimony ahead of potential Trump indictment
House Republicans seek DA testimony ahead of potential Trump indictment
State of emergency declared in response to Kuwaiti oil spill
State of emergency declared in response to Kuwaiti oil spill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement