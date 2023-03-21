Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 21, 2023 / 7:22 PM

TikTok updates community guidelines ahead of U.S. Congressional hearing

By Joe Fisher
1/4
TikTok unveiled its “most comprehensive” update to its community guidelines to date Tuesday before CEO Shou Zi Chew’s upcoming meeting with lawmakers in Washington, D.C., this week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
TikTok unveiled its “most comprehensive” update to its community guidelines to date Tuesday before CEO Shou Zi Chew’s upcoming meeting with lawmakers in Washington, D.C., this week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- TikTok unveiled its "most comprehensive" update to its community guidelines to date Tuesday before CEO Shou Zi Chew's upcoming meeting with lawmakers in Washington.

The rules update includes policies for AI-generated media, and politician and government-run accounts. It comes as the federal government has stepped up its scrutiny of the social media app, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance.

Advertisement

Chew posted a video to TikTok recognizing the app surpassing 150 million users in the United States. He said the U.S. user base includes 5 million businesses, a majority of which are small and medium-sized businesses.

"Some politicians have started talking about banning TikTok," he said. "Now this could take TikTok away from all 150 million of you. Let me know in the comments what you want your elected representatives to know about what you love about TikTok."

RELATED China could be harvesting TikTok data, but much of it is already out there

Chew also said there are 7,000 TikTok employees in the United States.

The CEO plans to explain to the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee later this week what TikTok does to protect its users in the United States.

TikTok's updated guidelines make a specific point to explain its policy to combat misinformation and protect the integrity of elections. Paid political promotions, political advertising and political fundraising are not allowed on the app. Misinformation about civic and electoral processes also are prohibited. Content that violates these rules, including misinformation about the results of an election, will be kept from appearing on users' feeds.

Advertisement

State and federal lawmakers have continually questioned TikTok's use of user data and whether it would turn over to the Chinese government any information about users. President Joe Biden signed legislation -- passed by the House and Senate -- to ban TikTok from government devices. The Biden administration has since threatened to ban TikTok in the United States completely unless its Chinese owners sell their stakes in the company.

On Friday, Senator Marco Rubio and Joni Ernst introduced a bill to block companies who partner and advertise with TikTok from receiving federal funds. Rubio introduced the bill to ban the app from government devices in December.

"They are either naive, greedy, or both. Regardless, they shouldn't receive taxpayer dollars if they are going to accept money from or partner with TikTok," Rubio said in a statement. "These companies need to stop enabling Chinese Communist Party propaganda and espionage efforts."

RELATED U.S. threatens TikTok ban, demands Chinese owners sell stakes

TikTok claims that data on U.S. users is stored outside of China and it has taken steps to prevent that data from being procured by a foreign entity.

Read More

Britain bans TikTok on government devices

Latest Headlines

Louisiana residents in 'Cancer Alley' file lawsuit to ban new petrochemical plants
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
Louisiana residents in 'Cancer Alley' file lawsuit to ban new petrochemical plants
March 21 (UPI) -- Residents in a Louisiana community, known as "Cancer Alley," have filed a federal lawsuit against St. James Parish, calling for a ban on chemical plants and blasting decisions to put plants in Black neighborhoods.
Georgia criminal defense attorney found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Georgia criminal defense attorney found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection
March 21 (UPI) -- Georgia criminal defense attorney William McCall Calhoun has been convicted on felony and misdemeanor charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
$625M settlement in Michigan water crisis makes it largest civil settlement in state history
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
$625M settlement in Michigan water crisis makes it largest civil settlement in state history
March 21 (UPI) -- A Michigan judge Tuesday approved a $625 million final settlement related to Flint's tainted-water crisis, creating what will become the largest civil settlement in the state's history.
Biden declares new national monuments in Texas, Nevada mountains
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden declares new national monuments in Texas, Nevada mountains
March 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday declared two new national monuments -- Spirit Mountain in Nevada and the Castner Range in Texas -- and more steps to protect hundreds of thousands of acres of public land.
Supreme Court rules deaf student can sue Michigan school district for not providing skilled interpreters
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court rules deaf student can sue Michigan school district for not providing skilled interpreters
March 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled in favor of a deaf student from Michigan who is suing the Sturgis school system for inadequately educating him by not providing required interpreters.
Ukrainian soldiers wrap up training on U.S. tanks, Patriot missiles ahead of schedule
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ukrainian soldiers wrap up training on U.S. tanks, Patriot missiles ahead of schedule
March 21 (UPI) -- The Pentagon said Tuesday it will send Patriot missile defense systems and Abrams tanks to Ukraine sooner than expected because the Ukrainian soldiers have excelled in learning their operations.
Milestone Carbon plans carbon capture, sequestration facility in Louisiana
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Milestone Carbon plans carbon capture, sequestration facility in Louisiana
March 21 (UPI) -- Adding its name to a growing chorus of voices, carbon abatement company Milestone Carbon said Tuesday it launched plans to build a carbon capture and sequestration facility in Louisiana.
Janet Yellen reassures bankers during speech in front of lobbying group
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Janet Yellen reassures bankers during speech in front of lobbying group
March 21 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the American Bankers Association on Tuesday that the government is prepared to protect all depositors.
President Joe Biden signs legislation to declassify info on origin of COVID-19 pandemic
U.S. News // 1 day ago
President Joe Biden signs legislation to declassify info on origin of COVID-19 pandemic
March 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed legislation Monday to declassify information relating to the origin of COVID-19.
Transportation Dept. issues $94 million to improve public transit, highway safety
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Transportation Dept. issues $94 million to improve public transit, highway safety
March 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Transportation announced $94 million in federal grants that will help dozens of communities accelerate public transit priorities, modernize vehicle safety systems and expand clean-energy technology.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 teens on spring break killed in sledding accident at Colorado resort
2 teens on spring break killed in sledding accident at Colorado resort
Biden declares new national monuments in Texas, Nevada mountains
Biden declares new national monuments in Texas, Nevada mountains
Ukrainian officials say Crimea explosion destroyed Russian cruise missile shipment
Ukrainian officials say Crimea explosion destroyed Russian cruise missile shipment
Japan's Fumio Kishida makes surprise visit to Ukraine
Japan's Fumio Kishida makes surprise visit to Ukraine
Biden honors Iranian women at Nowruz reception
Biden honors Iranian women at Nowruz reception
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement