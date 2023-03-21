Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 21, 2023 / 11:19 AM

Existing home sales rose 14.5% in February, snapping 12-month losing streak

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
The sale of existing homes in the U.S. economy surged last month, ending a year-long losing streak. Prices, however, are on the decline and first-time buyers are starting to sit on the sidelines. File photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI
The sale of existing homes in the U.S. economy surged last month, ending a year-long losing streak. Prices, however, are on the decline and first-time buyers are starting to sit on the sidelines. File photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Existing home sales in the U.S. economy surged in February, ending a 12-month decline, but while inventories remain tight, prices are starting to moderate, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday.

Existing-home sales increased by 14.5% in February, the largest month-on-month percentage increase since July 2020, and ended a 12-month losing streak.

Advertisement

"Inventory levels are still at historic lows," NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said. "Consequently, multiple offers are returning on a good number of properties."

While sales remain strong, prices are on the decline. NAR finds the average price for an existing home is around $363,000, a 0.2% decline relative to year-ago levels. That, according to the association, snaps a 131-month streak -- a streak that began more than a decade ago.

RELATED Inflation, interest rates see British house prices suffer largest fall since 2012

What's more, first time buyers were responsible for 27% of existing-home sales last month, down from 31% in January and 29% in February 2022. A November profile of the market from NAR found the share of first-time buyers year-on-year was 26%, the lowest level since the association started keeping records.

NAR's data marks something of a reversal from earlier trends. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index showed a 5.8% annual gain in home prices for December, though that was down from the 7.6% increase through the 12-month period ending in November.

Advertisement

S&P, however, said the prospects for a weakening U.S. economy and higher interest rates suggest the average price increase for a home is likely to continue to decline.

RELATED Vice president touts new FHA mortgage insurance changes, cost savings for families

The U.S. Federal Reserve meets Thursday to consider its next steps in the fight against inflation. Retail prices are still elevated at around 6% year-on-year, but that's above the Fed's target rate of 2% for annual inflation.

The European Central Bank last week raised its lending rates by a half percent, despite concerns of a global crisis in the financial sector. What happens next at the Fed could influence borrowing rates for the U.S. consumer.

A 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage has a 6.6% interest rate, up from 4.16% at this time last year.

RELATED Weekly U.S. mortgage applications up 7.4%, refinancing jumps 18%

Latest Headlines

Transportation Dept. issues $94 million to improve public transit, highway safety
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Transportation Dept. issues $94 million to improve public transit, highway safety
March 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Transportation announced $94 million in federal grants that will help dozens of communities accelerate public transit priorities, modernize vehicle safety systems and expand clean-energy technology.
Janet Yellen to reassure bankers during speech in front of lobbying group
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Janet Yellen to reassure bankers during speech in front of lobbying group
March 21 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is expected to tell the American Bankers Association on Tuesday that the government is prepared to protect all depositors if a bank fails similar to what it did for Silicon Valley Bank.
Los Angeles schools close as support workers launch 3-day strike
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Los Angeles schools close as support workers launch 3-day strike
March 21 (UPI) -- The country's second-largest school district, based in Los Angeles, closed Tuesday as support workers with the Service Employees International Union launched a three-day strike over pay.
Biden to declare two new national monuments covering more than 500K acres
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden to declare two new national monuments covering more than 500K acres
March 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday will declare two new national monuments in an effort to protect hundreds of thousands of acres of public land, White House officials said.
U.S. unveils new $350 military package for Ukraine
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. unveils new $350 military package for Ukraine
March 21 (UPI) -- An American aid worker held hostage by terrorists for more than six years in West Africa has been released, U.S. officials said.
U.S. aid worker held hostage in West Africa for 6-plus years finally released by captors
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
U.S. aid worker held hostage in West Africa for 6-plus years finally released by captors
March 20 (UPI) -- American aid worker Jeffery Woodke, held hostage in West Africa for more than six years, has been released, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed Monday.
U.S. lists human rights abuses around the world in new report
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. lists human rights abuses around the world in new report
March 21 (UPI) -- The United States has released its 47th annual report on Human Rights Practices in nearly 200 countries, showing an erosion of human rights last year in Iran, Afghanistan, Myanmar, China, Cuba, Nicaragua and Ethiopia.
2 teens on spring break killed in sledding accident at Colorado resort
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
2 teens on spring break killed in sledding accident at Colorado resort
March 20 (UPI) -- Two Illinois teenagers, on spring break at Copper Mountain Ski Resort in Colorado, were killed Sunday night while sledding down a closed halfpipe, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.
Biden honors Iranian women at Nowruz reception
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Biden honors Iranian women at Nowruz reception
March 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden marked the Persian New Year on Monday with a White House reception to celebrate Nowruz, paying tribute to Iranian women and girls. Astronaut Lieutenant Colonel Jasmin Moghbeli also spoke at the event.
President Joe Biden signs legislation to declassify info on origin of COVID-19 pandemic
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
President Joe Biden signs legislation to declassify info on origin of COVID-19 pandemic
March 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed legislation Monday to declassify information relating to the origin of COVID-19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 teens on spring break killed in sledding accident at Colorado resort
2 teens on spring break killed in sledding accident at Colorado resort
Donald Trump attorneys demand Georgia investigation into 2020 election be quashed
Donald Trump attorneys demand Georgia investigation into 2020 election be quashed
Biden to declare two new national monuments covering more than 500K acres
Biden to declare two new national monuments covering more than 500K acres
House Republicans seek DA testimony ahead of potential Trump indictment
House Republicans seek DA testimony ahead of potential Trump indictment
State of emergency declared in response to Kuwaiti oil spill
State of emergency declared in response to Kuwaiti oil spill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement