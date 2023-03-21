Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 21, 2023 / 5:53 PM

$625M settlement in Michigan water crisis makes it largest civil settlement in state history

By Simon Druker
1/3
A Michigan judge Tuesday approved a final settlement related to the tainted-water cases from the city of Flint, creating what will become the largest civil settlement in the state’s history. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI
A Michigan judge Tuesday approved a final settlement related to the tainted-water cases from the city of Flint, creating what will become the largest civil settlement in the state’s history. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- A Michigan judge Tuesday approved a $625 million final settlement related to Flint's tainted-water crisis, creating what will become the largest civil settlement in the state's history.

Genesee County Circuit Court Chief Judge David Newblatt finalized the settlement between the defendants, the City of Flint, and the State of Michigan, the state's attorney general, Dana Nessel, confirmed in a statement.

Advertisement

The historic settlement will see the state pay $600 million, while the city will cover $20 million. Flint-based McLaren Regional Medical Center will be required to pay $5 million, while Michigan-based Rowe Professional Services is responsible for $1.5 million.

The combined $625 million settlement was given preliminary approval in November 2021.

RELATED U.N. urges international support for Haiti amid increasing violence

On Friday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit affirmed a lower court ruling related to attorney fees. Defendants had argued attorneys in the case should be entitled a lower percentage of the settlement.

The settlement establishes a process for those defendants to submit claims. Claimants are eligible if they owned or lived in a residence or owned a business that received water from the Flint Water Treatment Plant. A person is also eligible if they ingested or came into contact with water received from the plant for at least 21 days during a 30-day period or were diagnosed with Legionnaires' Disease.

Advertisement

"This historic settlement cannot undo the unimaginable hardship and heartbreaking health effects these families and children in Flint have endured," Nessel said in the statement.

RELATED Supervised exercise called better than drugs for common type of heart failure

The water crisis began on April 25, 2014, when Flint switched its drinking water supply to the Flint River and away from Lake Huron and the Detroit River. The water supply was not properly treated, exposing residents to lead and other contaminants, including bacteria. The drinking water was not declared entirely free of lead until January 2017.

Thousands of people are still suffering the psychological effects of the water crisis.

RELATED Most patients want test results as soon as possible

Latest Headlines

Georgia criminal defense attorney found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Georgia criminal defense attorney found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection
March 21 (UPI) -- Georgia criminal defense attorney William McCall Calhoun has been convicted on felony and misdemeanor charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Biden declares new national monuments in Texas, Nevada mountains
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden declares new national monuments in Texas, Nevada mountains
March 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday declared two new national monuments -- Spirit Mountain in Nevada and the Castner Range in Texas -- and more steps to protect hundreds of thousands of acres of public land.
Supreme Court rules deaf student can sue Michigan school district for not providing skilled interpreters
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court rules deaf student can sue Michigan school district for not providing skilled interpreters
March 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled in favor of a deaf student from Michigan who is suing the Sturgis school system for inadequately educating him by not providing required interpreters.
Ukrainian soldiers wrap up training on U.S. tanks, Patriot missiles ahead of schedule
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ukrainian soldiers wrap up training on U.S. tanks, Patriot missiles ahead of schedule
March 21 (UPI) -- The Pentagon said Tuesday it will send Patriot missile defense systems and Abrams tanks to Ukraine sooner than expected because the Ukrainian soldiers have excelled in learning their operations.
Milestone Carbon plans carbon capture, sequestration facility in Louisiana
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Milestone Carbon plans carbon capture, sequestration facility in Louisiana
March 21 (UPI) -- Adding its name to a growing chorus of voices, carbon abatement company Milestone Carbon said Tuesday it launched plans to build a carbon capture and sequestration facility in Louisiana.
Janet Yellen reassures bankers during speech in front of lobbying group
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Janet Yellen reassures bankers during speech in front of lobbying group
March 21 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the American Bankers Association on Tuesday that the government is prepared to protect all depositors.
President Joe Biden signs legislation to declassify info on origin of COVID-19 pandemic
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
President Joe Biden signs legislation to declassify info on origin of COVID-19 pandemic
March 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed legislation Monday to declassify information relating to the origin of COVID-19.
Transportation Dept. issues $94 million to improve public transit, highway safety
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Transportation Dept. issues $94 million to improve public transit, highway safety
March 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Transportation announced $94 million in federal grants that will help dozens of communities accelerate public transit priorities, modernize vehicle safety systems and expand clean-energy technology.
Existing home sales rose 14.5% in February, snapping 12-month losing streak
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Existing home sales rose 14.5% in February, snapping 12-month losing streak
March 21 (UPI) -- Existing home sales in the U.S. economy surged in February, ending a 12-month decline, but while inventories remain tight, prices are starting to moderate, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday.
Los Angeles schools close as support workers launch 3-day strike
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Los Angeles schools close as support workers launch 3-day strike
March 21 (UPI) -- The country's second-largest school district, based in Los Angeles, closed Tuesday as support workers with the Service Employees International Union launched a three-day strike over pay.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 teens on spring break killed in sledding accident at Colorado resort
2 teens on spring break killed in sledding accident at Colorado resort
Biden declares new national monuments in Texas, Nevada mountains
Biden declares new national monuments in Texas, Nevada mountains
Ukrainian officials say Crimea explosion destroyed Russian cruise missile shipment
Ukrainian officials say Crimea explosion destroyed Russian cruise missile shipment
Japan's Fumio Kishida makes surprise visit to Ukraine
Japan's Fumio Kishida makes surprise visit to Ukraine
Biden honors Iranian women at Nowruz reception
Biden honors Iranian women at Nowruz reception
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement