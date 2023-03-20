Trending
March 20, 2023 / 8:36 PM / Updated at 2:19 AM

U.S. aid worker held hostage in West Africa for 6-plus years finally released by captors

By Sheri Walsh & Darryl Coote
American aid worker Jeff Woodke, held hostage in West Africa for more than six years, has been released, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed Monday. Photo courtesy of FBI
American aid worker Jeff Woodke, held hostage in West Africa for more than six years, has been released, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed Monday. Photo courtesy of FBI

March 20 (UPI) -- American aid worker Jeffery Woodke, held hostage in West Africa for more than six years, has been released, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed Monday.

"I'm gratified and relieved to see the release of U.S. hostage Jeff Woodke after over 6 years in captivity," Sullivan said in a tweet. "The U.S. thanks Niger for its help in bringing him home to all who miss and love him. I thank so many across our government who've worked tirelessly toward securing his freedom."

Woodke was kidnapped from his Abalak, Niger, residence on Oct. 14, 2016, by armed jihadists who at gunpoint forced the American into a truck that was last seen driving toward the Mali border.

Though the circumstances surrounding Woodke's release was unknown, it came days after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the West African county during a trip of the continent.

To reporters in Washington on Monday, Blinken thanked the government of Niger for their assistance in securing Woodke's freedom.

"I have no higher priority or focus than bringing home any unjustly detained American, wherever that is in the world," Blinken said. "We won't rest until they're all home and, like Jeffery, reunited with their families."

The Bring Jeffery Woodke Home group of friends and family of the American confirmed that his wife, Els Woodke, had been informed by U.S. officials of her husband's release.

"Els has not yet heard from Jeff but she has been told he is in good condition," the statement reads. "She has expressed her profound thanks to the many people in governments and others around the world who have worked so hard to see this result."

President Joe Biden in a statement Monday also expressed his gratitude to Niamey, which he called "a critical partner" in securing Woodke's release.

"Today, I am gratified to share that American Jeff Woodke was released from captivity in West Africa. Jeff was kidnapped while serving people in the Sahel as an aid worker, and I am grateful that he will soon be reunited with his wife, Els, and their family after spending more than six years held hostage by terrorists," the president said.

Woodke will join his family following a complete medical check, according to National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.

"There were no concessions made. There were no swaps here," Kirby told reporters. "This was just hard, grueling, deliberate work by diplomats and other experts directly with the government of Niger to get him home," Kirby said.

"He is safe and he is in the hands of U.S. government officials," Kirby added. "After a full medical screening, he will be reunited with his loved ones in the near future."

Along with Woodke, abducted French journalist Olivier Dubois was also released.

Dubois, who works for Liberation and Point Afrique, was abducted in Gao, Mail, in April 2021 by an armed Islamist group.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed Dubois' release in a statement saying he had spoken with the French national.

"He is in good health," Macron said. "Immense relief for the nation, for his relatives and fellow journalists. Great gratitude to Niger for this release."

Reporters Without Borders, which had reported on Dubois' capture and campaigned for his freedom, celebrated his release on Monday.

"We are overjoyed and hugely relieved," Christophe Deloire, secretary-general of Reporters Without Borders, said in a statement.

"We thank the French authorities for doing what was necessary to obtain his release. It is to France's credit that it does not abandon its citizens when taken hostage, and works to get them freed."

