March 21, 2023 / 5:04 AM

U.S. unveils new $350 military package for Ukraine

By Darryl Coote
Among the package unveiled Monday is ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Among the package unveiled Monday is ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- The administration of President Joe Biden has announced another drawdown of military assistance for U.S. stockpiles from Ukraine.

The drawdown, valued at an estimated $350 million, was announced Monday and consists of artillery heavy fuel tankers, riverine patrol boats, mine-clearing equipment, grenade launchers, small arms, rounds and ammunition, including for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, among other lethal and non-lethal assistance.

"This week, as Russia's unconscionable war of aggression against Ukraine continues at great human cost, we are again reminded of the boundless courage and steadfast resolve of the Ukrainian people, and the strong support for Ukraine across the international community," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"Russia alone could end its war today. Until Russia does, we will stand united with Ukraine for as long as it takes."

RELATED China's Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow for meetings with Vladimir Putin

The drawdown is the 34th since August of 2021 and lifts the amount the United States has committed to Ukraine to nearly $33 billion.

"To meet Ukraine's evolving battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities," the Pentagon said Monday in a statement.

The announcement comes days after national society advisor Jake Sullivan, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milly spoke with their Ukrainian counterparts on Friday to discuss "steadfast U.S. support for Ukraine's armed forces," according to a readout of the call.

RELATED Putin makes surprise trip to occupied Ukrainian city Mariupol

It also follows a week after officials attended the 10th Ukraine Defense Contact Group, an alliance of more than 50 countries supporting Kyiv's military.

"Together, we're helping Ukraine fight to live free, and together, we're helping to show that rules matter and together we're helping to advance our shared security in an open world of rules and rights," Austin said during the virtual meeting on Wednesday.

RELATED Uyghur leader calls for ICC to issue arrest warrant for Xi Jinping after Putin

