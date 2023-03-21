Biden to declare two new national monuments covering more than 500K acres

President Joe Biden on Tuesday is expected to sign proclamations designating Aki Kwa Ame and Caster Range national monuments. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday will declare two new national monuments in an effort to protect hundreds of thousands of acres of public land, White House officials said. Biden is expected to establish the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument in Nevada and the Castner Range National Monument in Texas, putting more than half a million acres of public lands under federal protection. Advertisement

The president will also direct Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to consider initiating a new national marine sanctuary designation to protect U.S. waters around the Pacific Remote Island within 30 days.

Several other measures aimed at conservation and restoring U.S. land and water are expected to be announced by the president on Tuesday at the White House Conservation in Action Summit in Washington, D.C.

The president will establish the two monuments through the signing of proclamations at the summit in order to protect their cultural, scientific and historical objects and features while expanding access to outdoor recreation on public lands, the White House said.

"The president's actions will protect Joshua trees and Gila monsters in Nevada and the western burrowing owl in Texas," Ellen Montgomery, public lands campaign director at Environment America, a network of some 30 state environmental groups, said in a statement celebrating the Tuesday announcement.

Advertisement

"This will mean more nature, scenery, wildlife and history for future generations to experience in both of these monuments."

RELATED Biden honors Iranian women at Nowruz reception

The Aki Kwa Ame national monument in southern Nevada will envelope 506,814 acres of land as the Biden administration aims at protecting an area considered sacred by the Mojave, Chemenuevi and other native peoples and consists of the world's largest Joshua tree forests and is habitat for numerous species.

"This designation will honor Tribal Nations and Indigenous peoples by protecting this sacred Nevada landscape and its historically and scientifically important features, while conserving our public lands and growing America's outdoor recreation economy," the White House said in a statement.

The national monument in Texas' Caster Range will span 6,672 acres of high-desert mountains on Fort Bliss that make up the southern Franklin Mountain range just outside of El Paso.

The area was once used for training and testing by the U.S. Army, but after it is remediated to be safe, it will be open to the public. The area consists of more than 40 known archeological sites and is home to the endangered Sneed pincushion cactus and other endemic plants as well as the American peregrine falcon and the golden eagle.

Advertisement

Though the moves are expected to receive support from conservationists, it comes a week after the White House signed off on a controversial drilling project in the North Slope of Alaska, which attracted condemnation from environmentalists.

Fielding questions from reporters on the Willow project on Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended Biden's environment record, stating the Department of Interior signed off on the project "because of certain legal constraints."

"Tomorrow's event is about building on the president's historic climate and conservation record, which the president is very proud of," she said.