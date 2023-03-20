Biden honors Iranian women at Nowruz reception

1/3

U.S. President Joe Biden, along with First Lady Jill Biden, host a reception to celebrate Nowruz on Monday in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. Nowruz, celebrated on the spring equinox, marks the start of the Persian New Year. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden marked the Persian New Year on Monday with a White House reception in honor of Nowruz and Iranian women. The president and first lady introduced astronaut Lieutenant Colonel Jasmin Moghbeli, who will command the next U.S. mission to the International Space Station, and paid tribute to Iranian women and girls, saying Nowruz comes at "a difficult time for many families, when hope is needed more than ever -- including for the women of Iran who are fighting for their human rights and fundamental freedoms." Advertisement

Nowruz is a two-week celebration, marking the New Year in Iran's official Solar Hijri calendar on the spring equinox. The nearly 4,000-year-old tradition is celebrated by various ethnicities around the world.

"Nowruz means 'new day.'" Moghbeli said. "It is the celebration of the arrival of spring and all the hope that comes with it. It is a holiday full of symbolism, with each element of the Haft-Sin -- or seven S's -- being representative."

"It's a celebration that's been a millennium in the making, observed by millions of people around the world this very day, and the roots in ancient Persia," Biden told visitors at Monday's reception.

"It's the start of a new year that reminds us of hope and what lies ahead from these darkest times so many have been through," Biden said.

"Hope for families in Turkey and Syria, who are grieving for the loss of far too many loved ones from the devastating earthquake. Hope for people in Afghanistan who continue to struggle with a grave humanitarian crisis. Hope for women of Iran who are fighting for their human rights," Biden added.

Biden vowed to keep the pressure on Tehran, as thousands of Iranian citizens have taken to the streets to protest last year's death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, while in police custody for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code.

"The United States stands with those brave women and all the citizens of Iran who are inspiring the world with their conviction," Biden said. "We're going to continue to hold Iranian officials accountable for their attacks against their people."