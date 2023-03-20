Florida jury finds 3 men guilty in 2018 killing of rapper XXXTentacion

1/4

A Florida jury in Broward County on Monday found three men guilty in the 2018 killing of local rapper XXXTentacion. File Photo by sergign/Shutterstock.

March 20 (UPI) -- A Florida jury Monday found three men guilty in the 2018 killing of local rapper XXXTentacion. The Broward County jury convicted Michael Boatwright, 27; Dedrick Williams, 26; and Trayvon Newsome, 24. All were convicted on all charges, including first-degree murder for gunning down and robbing the rapper outside of a motorbike shop in Deerfield, Fla. XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was 20. Advertisement

Prosecutors say the three men and 26-year-old Robert Allen held up Onfroy and a family member outside of the shop while he was carrying $50,000 in cash on him, according to CBS News. The shooting was captured on surveillance video.

Allen testified that he plotted with the three defendants to rent a car and go on a robbery spree, the Sun-Sentinel reports. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2022 and is awaiting his sentence.

Onfroy reportedly was carrying the large sum of cash because he intended to buy a motorcycle that day. The money was kept in a Louis Vuitton satchel.

Onfroy's family member was able to escape the scene despite Newsome pointing a gun at the vehicle he and Onfroy were in, CBS News reports. Boatwright and Newsome were armed while Williams was driving the getaway vehicle. A struggle ensued and at least one of the men shot Onfroy.

Advertisement

The defense argued that investigators did not consider other suspects, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

RELATED Third suspect arrested in slaying of XXXTentacion

The prosecution closed by showing a video of the suspects dancing and celebrating with hands full of $100 bills hours after the shooting took place.

"This is who they are. This is their real character. Killers that within 24 hours after shooting the victim dead and stealing $50,000 from him, this is what they do," prosecutor Pascale Achille said, according to CBS News.

Boatwright, Newsome and Williams are scheduled to be sentenced on April 6.

RELATED Four men indicted in killing of rapper XXXTentacion