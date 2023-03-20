Trending
U.S. News
March 20, 2023 / 3:35 PM

Florida jury finds 3 men guilty in 2018 killing of rapper XXXTentacion

By Joe Fisher
1/4
A Florida jury in Broward County on Monday found three men guilty in the 2018 killing of local rapper XXXTentacion. File Photo by sergign/Shutterstock.
March 20 (UPI) -- A Florida jury Monday found three men guilty in the 2018 killing of local rapper XXXTentacion.

The Broward County jury convicted Michael Boatwright, 27; Dedrick Williams, 26; and Trayvon Newsome, 24. All were convicted on all charges, including first-degree murder for gunning down and robbing the rapper outside of a motorbike shop in Deerfield, Fla. XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was 20.

Prosecutors say the three men and 26-year-old Robert Allen held up Onfroy and a family member outside of the shop while he was carrying $50,000 in cash on him, according to CBS News. The shooting was captured on surveillance video.

Allen testified that he plotted with the three defendants to rent a car and go on a robbery spree, the Sun-Sentinel reports. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2022 and is awaiting his sentence.

Onfroy reportedly was carrying the large sum of cash because he intended to buy a motorcycle that day. The money was kept in a Louis Vuitton satchel.

Onfroy's family member was able to escape the scene despite Newsome pointing a gun at the vehicle he and Onfroy were in, CBS News reports. Boatwright and Newsome were armed while Williams was driving the getaway vehicle. A struggle ensued and at least one of the men shot Onfroy.

The defense argued that investigators did not consider other suspects, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

The prosecution closed by showing a video of the suspects dancing and celebrating with hands full of $100 bills hours after the shooting took place.

"This is who they are. This is their real character. Killers that within 24 hours after shooting the victim dead and stealing $50,000 from him, this is what they do," prosecutor Pascale Achille said, according to CBS News.

Boatwright, Newsome and Williams are scheduled to be sentenced on April 6.

