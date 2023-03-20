American aid worker held hostage in West Africa for 6-plus years finally released by captors

1/2

U.S. aid worker Jeff Woodke, who was abducted in October of 2016 from his home in Abalak, Niger, by jihadists, was released outside of Niger, White House officials said Monday. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- American aid worker Jeff Woodke, held hostage in West Africa for more than six years, has been released, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed Monday. "I'm gratified and relieved to see the release of U.S. hostage Jeff Woodke after over 6 years in captivity," Sullivan said in a tweet. "The U.S. thanks Niger for its help in bringing him home to all who miss and love him. I thank so many across our government who've worked tirelessly toward securing his freedom." Advertisement

Woodke, who was abducted in October of 2016 from his home in Abalak, Niger, by jihadists, was released outside of Niger, according to a senior administration official.

"Today, I am gratified to share that American Jeff Woodke was released from captivity in West Africa. Jeff was kidnapped while serving people in the Sahel as an aid worker, and I am grateful that he will soon be reunited with his wife, Els, and their family after spending more than six years held hostage by terrorists," President Joe Biden said Monday in a statement.

"The United States extends our deep appreciation to the Nigerian government, which was a critical partner in helping to secure his release," Biden added.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Niger last week and called Woodke's release "very good news."

"As you know, I have no higher priority or focus than bringing home any unjustly detained Americans wherever that is in the world. We won't rest until they're all home and, like Jeffrey, reunited with their families," Blinken told reporters at a press briefing Monday.

Woodke will join his family following a complete medical check, according to National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.

"There were no concessions made. There were no swaps here," Kirby told reporters. "This was just hard, grueling, deliberate work by diplomats and other experts directly with the government of Niger to get him home," Kirby said.

"He's safe and he is in the hands of U.S. government officials," Kirby added. "After a full medical screening, he will be reunited with his loved ones in the near future."