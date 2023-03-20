Trending
March 20, 2023 / 8:36 PM

American aid worker held hostage in West Africa for 6-plus years finally released by captors

By Sheri Walsh
U.S. aid worker Jeff Woodke, who was abducted in October of 2016 from his home in Abalak, Niger, by jihadists, was released outside of Niger, White House officials said Monday. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
U.S. aid worker Jeff Woodke, who was abducted in October of 2016 from his home in Abalak, Niger, by jihadists, was released outside of Niger, White House officials said Monday. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- American aid worker Jeff Woodke, held hostage in West Africa for more than six years, has been released, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed Monday.

"I'm gratified and relieved to see the release of U.S. hostage Jeff Woodke after over 6 years in captivity," Sullivan said in a tweet. "The U.S. thanks Niger for its help in bringing him home to all who miss and love him. I thank so many across our government who've worked tirelessly toward securing his freedom."

Woodke, who was abducted in October of 2016 from his home in Abalak, Niger, by jihadists, was released outside of Niger, according to a senior administration official.

"Today, I am gratified to share that American Jeff Woodke was released from captivity in West Africa. Jeff was kidnapped while serving people in the Sahel as an aid worker, and I am grateful that he will soon be reunited with his wife, Els, and their family after spending more than six years held hostage by terrorists," President Joe Biden said Monday in a statement.

"The United States extends our deep appreciation to the Nigerian government, which was a critical partner in helping to secure his release," Biden added.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Niger last week and called Woodke's release "very good news."

"As you know, I have no higher priority or focus than bringing home any unjustly detained Americans wherever that is in the world. We won't rest until they're all home and, like Jeffrey, reunited with their families," Blinken told reporters at a press briefing Monday.

Woodke will join his family following a complete medical check, according to National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.

"There were no concessions made. There were no swaps here," Kirby told reporters. "This was just hard, grueling, deliberate work by diplomats and other experts directly with the government of Niger to get him home," Kirby said.

"He's safe and he is in the hands of U.S. government officials," Kirby added. "After a full medical screening, he will be reunited with his loved ones in the near future."

President Joe Biden signs legislation to declassify info on origin of COVID-19 pandemic
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
President Joe Biden signs legislation to declassify info on origin of COVID-19 pandemic
March 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed legislation Monday to declassify information relating to the origin of COVID-19.
Student killed, another injured in shooting outside Texas high school
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Student killed, another injured in shooting outside Texas high school
March 20 (UPI) -- A student was killed and another was injured in a shooting outside an Arlington, Texas, high school Monday as students returned from spring break.
Six more Oath Keepers convicted for their roles in Jan. 6 Capitol violence
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Six more Oath Keepers convicted for their roles in Jan. 6 Capitol violence
March 20 (UPI) -- Six more members of the far-right group the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday for their involvement in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
Biden issues first veto, blocks GOP-led retirement investment resolution critical of 'woke' ideas
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden issues first veto, blocks GOP-led retirement investment resolution critical of 'woke' ideas
March 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden issued the first veto of his presidency Monday, blocking a resolution that would have tossed what Republicans called a "woke" Labor Department rule to weigh climate and social factors in investments.
Judge rules banks can be sued for profiting from Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking scheme
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge rules banks can be sued for profiting from Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking scheme
March 20 (UPI) -- A Manhattan District judge ruled Monday that JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank can be sued for profiting from Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking scheme.
Amazon's layoffs reach 27,000 with latest job cut announcement
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Amazon's layoffs reach 27,000 with latest job cut announcement
March 20 (UPI) -- Already announcing a headcount reduction of some 18,000 jobs this year, online retail giant Amazon said Monday it was trimming another 9,000 from its payrolls, citing an uncertain economic future.
Florida jury finds 3 men guilty in 2018 killing of rapper XXXTentacion
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Florida jury finds 3 men guilty in 2018 killing of rapper XXXTentacion
March 20 (UPI) -- A Florida jury Monday found three men guilty in the 2018 killing of local rapper XXXTentacion.
House Republicans seek DA testimony ahead of potential Trump indictment
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
House Republicans seek DA testimony ahead of potential Trump indictment
March 20 (UPI) -- Three Republican chairmen of House committees penned a letter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Monday "demanding" his testimony ahead of any potential indictment of former President Donald Trump.
Donald Trump attorneys demand Georgia investigation into 2020 election be quashed
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Donald Trump attorneys demand Georgia investigation into 2020 election be quashed
March 20 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump through his attorneys on Monday sought to quash a final report of the Fulton County, Ga. Special purpose grand jury that called for indictments for meddling in the state's voting during the
FDIC extends bidding for Silicon Valley Bank
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
FDIC extends bidding for Silicon Valley Bank
March 20 (UPI) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. extended the bidding for Silicon Valley Bridge Bank on Monday, allowing the option for its private banking subsidiary to be sold off separately.
