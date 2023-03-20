Advertisement
U.S. News
March 20, 2023 / 6:34 AM

New York Community Bank buys chunk of failed Signature Bank for $2.7B

By Paul Godfrey
1/3
The FDIC announced Monday that it had reached an agreement to sell most of the failed Signature Bank's assets to New York Community Bank-owned Flagstar. Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE
The FDIC announced Monday that it had reached an agreement to sell most of the failed Signature Bank's assets to New York Community Bank-owned Flagstar. Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

March 20 (UPI) -- Failed New York crypto lender Signature Bank has been taken over by Flagstar Bank for a heavily discounted $2.7 billion, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has announced.

The deal sees New York Community Bank-owned Flagstar, which has 158 branches in the Mid-West and California, purchase $38.4 billion of Signature's assets from the FDIC -- but not its $4 billion digital business, which is in the FDIC's bank resolution process, said the agency in a news release Sunday.

Advertisement

All 40 of Signature's former branches will open as normal Monday morning and operate at their normal hours with customers being advised to continue using their current branch until being notified by Flagstar that full-service banking is available at its branches.

The FDIC said it would return deposits associated with the digital banking business directly to customers.

RELATED Swiss National Bank announces takeover of troubled rival Credit Suisse

The FDIC estimates the final cost of the failure of Signature Bank to its Deposit Insurance Fund will be around $2.5 billion after selling the remaining $60 billion of Signature's assets, with the exact cost to be determined when the FDIC terminates its receivership.

As of Dec. 31, the former Signature bank had total deposits of $88.6 billion and total assets of $110.4 billion.

Advertisement

The takeover comes one week after Signature became the second bank in a matter of days to be shut down by regulators in an effort "to protect investors," with President Joe Biden acting to assuage fears over the stability of the financial system by vowing to continue efforts to strengthen oversight and regulation.

RELATED SVB Financial, parent of Silicon Valley Bank, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

California's Silicon Valley Bank, a tech startup lender, became the first major bank to fail in more than two years after being forced to close its doors by state regulators on March 10. Just two days earlier, Silvergate Bank, another major California-based crypto bank, said that it would "wind down operations" and begin the process of voluntary liquidation.

On Friday, SVB Financial Group, the former parent of collapsed SVB, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York.

SVB Financial Group said in a statement while it is the holding company for SVB Capital and SVB Securities, both of those businesses are not part of the bankruptcy. The statement also said SVB Financial is no longer affiliated with Silicon Valley Bank or the bank's private banking and wealth management business, SVB Private.

RELATED Big U.S. banks come to rescue of First Republic Bank in $30B deal

Latest Headlines

Five minors killed in fiery New York car crash
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Five minors killed in fiery New York car crash
March 20 (UPI) -- Five minors between the ages of 8 and 17 were killed over the weekend when their vehicle veered off the highway and crashed into a tree in Westchester, N.Y., authorities said.
Miami Beach issues curfew following spring break violence
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Miami Beach issues curfew following spring break violence
March 20 (UPI) -- Miami Beach was under curfew Sunday night as officials attempted to calm the Florida city following two fatal shootings that erupted over the weekend amid spring break revelry.
Skier dies in Colorado avalanche
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Skier dies in Colorado avalanche
March 19 (UPI) -- An avalanche that occurred just outside of a Colorado ski resort killed one skier Sunday, authorities said, marking the second person to die from an avalanche in the state in a matter of days.
Federal Reserve partners with other major central banks to ensure access to U.S. dollar
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Federal Reserve partners with other major central banks to ensure access to U.S. dollar
March 19 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve announced Sunday that it has reached an agreement with several other central banks around the world to make the U.S. dollar more available.
Manhattan district attorney ensures employee safety ahead of Trump arrest, possible protests
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Manhattan district attorney ensures employee safety ahead of Trump arrest, possible protests
March 19 (UPI) -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said his office will "not tolerate" intimidation in response to former President Donald Trump calling for protests over his claims of an incoming arrest.
Federal judge grants request for Trump's lawyer to testify in classified documents case
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Federal judge grants request for Trump's lawyer to testify in classified documents case
March 19 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's attorney Evan Corcoran to testify before a grand jury over the former president's handling of classified documents.
Arts sector contributed over $1T to U.S. economy in 2021
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Arts sector contributed over $1T to U.S. economy in 2021
March 19 (UPI) -- The arts and culture sectors contributed more than $1 trillion to the United States' gross domestic product in 2021, as the arts grew quicker than the wider economy, officials said in a new report.
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniels' trademark arguments with dog toy company
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniels' trademark arguments with dog toy company
March 19 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday in a case between Jack Daniels and a dog toy company that sells a toy that parodies its iconic whiskey bottle.
Appeals court says Texas agency set electricity prices too high during 2021 winter storm
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Appeals court says Texas agency set electricity prices too high during 2021 winter storm
March 19 (UPI) -- A Texas appellate court surprised the electricity world Friday by ruling that the Public Utility Commission overstepped its authority during the deadly February 2021 winter storm.
Late-winter showers to sour spring break for parts of Florida
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Late-winter showers to sour spring break for parts of Florida
Showers and thunderstorms have Florida in their sights early this week, but even though the rain will be helpful in the battle against ongoing drought conditions, its timing will not be ideal for spring break revelers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elon Musk announces change in Twitter policy for responding to journalists
Elon Musk announces change in Twitter policy for responding to journalists
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniels' trademark arguments with dog toy company
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniels' trademark arguments with dog toy company
Federal judge grants request for Trump's lawyer to testify in classified documents case
Federal judge grants request for Trump's lawyer to testify in classified documents case
Head of Taliban orders Afghan officials to remove relatives from government positions
Head of Taliban orders Afghan officials to remove relatives from government positions
Five minors killed in fiery New York car crash
Five minors killed in fiery New York car crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement