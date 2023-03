Massachusetts State Police recovered 47,000 fentanyl pills worth $1.23 million as well as cocaine and cash in a major drug bust. Photo courtesy of Massachusetts State Police/Facebook

March 18 (UPI) -- An arrest has been made in connection with a major, $1.2 million fentanyl seizure, Massachusetts State Police confirmed Saturday. Bestlee Vasquez is charged with trafficking fentanyl and cocaine and faces unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition charges, the department said in a Facebook post. Advertisement

The 30-year-old was initially arrested Monday on child endangerment charges.

The announcement came after state police last month recovered more than $1 million worth of the powerful opioid drug, packaged to look like and be sold as oxycodone.

A department task force seized the 47,000 pills, all colored blue and stamped with the marking M-30, resembling real 30-milligram pharmaceutical-grade oxycodone pills.

The pills have an approximate street value of $1.23 million and were seized as part of an ongoing larger investigation in the state's Bristol and Plymouth counties.

Officers located approximately $85,000 in cash as well as 110 grams of suspected powdered fentanyl and 541 grams of suspected cocaine in addition to a loaded firearm at multiple stash homes in Somerset and Fall River, Mass. They also recovered drugs from the suspected drug trafficker's vehicle.

Federal and local law enforcement agencies are also involved in the Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction and Enforcement Team probe.

Advertisement