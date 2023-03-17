Trending
March 17, 2023

YouTube reinstates Donald Trump's channel

By Patrick Hilsman
YouTube on Friday moved to reinstate former President Donald Trump's channel, citing his status as a candidate in the 2024 presidential election. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
YouTube on Friday moved to reinstate former President Donald Trump's channel, citing his status as a candidate in the 2024 presidential election. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

March 17 (UPI) -- YouTube on Friday reinstated former President Donald Trump's channel, joining Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, who have reversed similar suspensions in recent months.

Trump was suspended from each of the social media programs and several others in the aftermath of Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol building.

"Starting today, the Donald J. Trump channel is no longer restricted and can upload new content. We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run-up to an election," YouTube tweeted Friday. "This channel will continue to be subject to our policies, just like any other channel on YouTube."

Trump officially announced his 2024 presidential bid in a speech from his Mar-a-Lago residence in November.

Meta also cited his candidacy when it reinstated Trump's access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts earlier this year.

"The normal state of affairs is that the public should be able hear from a former president of the United States, and a declared candidate for that office again, on our platforms," Meta CEO Nick Clegg said in January.

"In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation," Clegg said.

In November, Twitter reinstated Trump's account based on the results of a poll that Elon Musk posted shortly after acquiring Twitter in a $44 billion deal.

Trump has not posted on his official Facebook or Twitter accounts since they were reinstated, opting instead to communicate primarily through the Truth Social platform, which he launched last February.

