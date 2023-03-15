Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 15, 2023 / 7:18 PM / Updated at 3:56 PM

Michigan bank holding company pleads guilty in $69M securities fraud case

By Simon Druker
Financial services firm Sterling Bancorp agreed Wednesday to plead guilty to security fraud, including a $27.2 million fine, which will go toward paying restitution. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Financial services firm Sterling Bancorp agreed Wednesday to plead guilty to security fraud, including a $27.2 million fine, which will go toward paying restitution. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Financial services firm Sterling Bancorp agreed Wednesday to plead guilty to securities fraud, including a $27.2 million fine, which will go toward paying restitution.

The Michigan-based bank holding company pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud, under terms of the plea agreement, according to the Justice Department.

Advertisement

The company also will serve a probation term through 2026. Officials are not seeking a criminal fine in the case.

Sterling committed $69 million worth of securities fraud. Prosecutors contend it filed false statements related to its initial public offering in 2017, as well as its subsequent financial statements in 2018 and 2019.

RELATED Exiled Chinese billionaire, Steve Bannon associate arrested on fraud charges

The bank allegedly encouraged its employees to push its Advantage Loan Program to customers in the lead-up to the IPO. The program provided loans with a 35% interest rate, "but it did not require submission of typical loan documentation, such as an applicant's tax returns or payroll records."

"For years, Sterling originated residential mortgages that were rife with fraud to pad its bottom line and then lied about these loans in its IPO and subsequent public filings, defrauding unwitting investors," Justice Department Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite Jr. said in a statement.

Advertisement

"This proposed guilty plea reflects the nature and seriousness of the wrongdoing and demonstrates the Department of Justice's commitment to protecting the integrity of our public markets, holding corporations accountable for their criminal misconduct, and compensating victims for their losses," he said.

RELATED Website company to pay nearly $300,000 for failing to secure children's personal data

Total losses to non-insider-victim shareholders amounted to just under $70 million.

Negotiated as part of the plea deal, the fine will go toward paying restitution to non-insider victims. The lack of criminal charge is to ensure the company pays all it is able to the victims.

"This proposed guilty plea holds Sterling accountable for its role in defrauding non-insider victim-shareholders of millions of dollars by originating fraudulent loans through its Advantage Loan Program and filing false securities statements about the Program in its IPO and subsequent annual filings," said Tyler Smith, acting inspector general of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, in a statement.

RELATED Canadian police arrest 8 for 'biggest art fraud' scheme in history

This article has been updated to correct an erroneous reference to a Sterling merger.

Latest Headlines

House Democrats say Trump failed to disclose gifts from foreign leaders
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
House Democrats say Trump failed to disclose gifts from foreign leaders
March 17 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump and his family failed to report gifts worth more than $250,000 given by foreign countries during his presidency, House Democrats said in a report Friday.
Retired lieutenant colonel in Air Force sentenced to 24 months in prison for Jan. 6 participation
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Retired lieutenant colonel in Air Force sentenced to 24 months in prison for Jan. 6 participation
March 17 (UPI) -- A Texas man who participated in the January 6, 2021, riots that resulted in the breach of the Capitol building in Washington, DC, has been sentenced to 24 months in prison.
Derek Chauvin, ex-police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, pleads guilty to tax evasion
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Derek Chauvin, ex-police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, pleads guilty to tax evasion
March 17 (UPI) -- Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted and imprisoned for the 2020 murder of George Floyd, pleaded guilty to two counts of tax evasion on Friday.
U.S. State Department announces more than $170 million in aid for Venezuela crisis
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. State Department announces more than $170 million in aid for Venezuela crisis
March 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department announced an additional $140 million in humanitarian assistance and $31 million in development funds for Venezuelans in their home country and in the diaspora.
Meta launches paid verification service for Facebook, Instagram
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Meta launches paid verification service for Facebook, Instagram
March 17 (UPI) -- Meta announced Friday it is launching a paid verification service for Instagram and Facebook, which will assign blue check marks to accounts for a monthly fee.
Biden urges expanded FDIC authority over executive mismanagement in banking
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden urges expanded FDIC authority over executive mismanagement in banking
March 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday called on Congress to get tougher on bank executives at failing financial institutions for not keeping better tabs on their businesses, which could include civil penalties and forcing them o
YouTube reinstates Donald Trump's channel
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
YouTube reinstates Donald Trump's channel
March 17 (UPI) -- YouTube on Friday reinstated former President Donald Trump's channel, joining Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, who have reversed similar suspensions in recent months.
SVB Financial, parent of Silicon Valley Bank, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
SVB Financial, parent of Silicon Valley Bank, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
March 17 (UPI) -- SVB Financial Group, the former parent of the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank before that institution's closure last week, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York on Friday.
China tightens ruling party control with two commissions
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
China tightens ruling party control with two commissions
March 17 (UPI) -- The Communist Party of China took another step to consolidate power by creating agencies to control finance and technology.
U.S. gasoline prices stable against broader market woes
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. gasoline prices stable against broader market woes
March 17 (UPI) -- Despite volatility in the broader markets, and a nose dive in the price of crude oil, retail gasoline prices have been relatively stable over the past week, data Friday show.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mexican police arrest 14-year-old 'El Chapito' for killing eight
Mexican police arrest 14-year-old 'El Chapito' for killing eight
Banksy artwork on 16th century British farmhouse accidentally demolished by workers
Banksy artwork on 16th century British farmhouse accidentally demolished by workers
More than 1.2M vehicles affected by Ford's recall over potentially serious brake issues
More than 1.2M vehicles affected by Ford's recall over potentially serious brake issues
Chinese President Xi to push for end to Ukraine war in Moscow visit
Chinese President Xi to push for end to Ukraine war in Moscow visit
Rocket Lab claims 'mission success' after deploying 2 commercial satellites into orbit
Rocket Lab claims 'mission success' after deploying 2 commercial satellites into orbit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement