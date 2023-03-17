Trending
U.S. News
March 17, 2023 / 4:45 PM

Retired lieutenant colonel in Air Force sentenced to 24 months in prison for Jan. 6 participation

By Patrick Hilsman
A Texas man has been sentenced to 24 months in prison for his role in the January 6, 2021, riot that resulted in the breach of the U.S. Capitol. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
A Texas man has been sentenced to 24 months in prison for his role in the January 6, 2021, riot that resulted in the breach of the U.S. Capitol. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

March 17 (UPI) -- A retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force who participated in the January 6, 2021, riots has been sentenced.

"Larry Brock, 55, of Grapevine, Texas, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for the felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding," the Department of Justice said in a press release Friday.

"He was sentenced to a total of 18 months in prison for five misdemeanor counts including: entering and remaining in a restricted buildings or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol Building; entering and remaining on the floor of Congress; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building," the press release stated.

Brock was convicted on all six charges in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in November.

The Justice Department said Brock, a former U.S. Air Force pilot, entered the Senate doors of the Capitol Building at 2:24 p.m. on January 6, 2021, before moving throughout the building and leaving at 3:01 p.m.

Brock, wearing a tactical vest and helmet, was visible in video footage of the Capitol breach and was identified to the FBI by his ex-wife, according to an affidavit. Officials said he rifled through senators' papers while in the chamber.

Nearly 1,000 people have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 events, according to the Justice Department.

Brock's sentences will run concurrently, which means that, despite other charges, he has effectively been sentenced to 24 months in prison.

