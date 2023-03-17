Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 17, 2023 / 7:54 AM

Biden to welcome Ireland's prime minister to White House

By A.L. Lee
Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar will visit President Joe Biden at the White House Friday to reaffirm the partnership amid the 25th anniversary of the Belfast accords. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar will visit President Joe Biden at the White House Friday to reaffirm the partnership amid the 25th anniversary of the Belfast accords. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the White House Friday for a traditional St. Patrick's Day meeting that was intended to reaffirm the partnership between the longtime allies.

The leaders mainly plan to discuss their cooperation to support Ukraine in its war against Russia, as well as a range of pressing global issues ahead of Biden's visit to Northern Ireland next month to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, according to a statement from the White House.

Advertisement

The 1998 settlement established peace in neighboring Northern Ireland after several decades of political violence left at least 3,500 people dead.

The United States played a pivotal role in brokering the ceasefire, with then-President Bill Clinton appointing Senator George Mitchell to lead negotiations between the British and Irish governments, which led to para-military groups laying down their weapons and the establishment of peaceful democracy in Northern Ireland.

RELATED Biden to visit Northern Ireland for 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

Biden and the 43-year-old Varadkar are also expected to hail last month's agreement between the British government and the European Union known as the the Windsor Framework, which would help preserve the stability established by the Belfast accords.

Advertisement

Signed by Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in London on Feb. 27, the framework removes a major Brexit stumbling block that has poisoned relations with the European Union and left Northern Ireland effectively without a government for the past 10 months.

The White House meeting also comes on the heels of a major agreement between the U.S., Australia and Britain to build a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines that would serve to counter aggression by Chinese naval forces in the Pacific.

RELATED British PM in Northern Ireland to sell new EU trade deal to leaders

During a Monday meeting in San Diego to launch the military strategy, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak noted the Good Friday agreement was "something that's very special and personal" to Biden, whose Irish roots can be traced back to County Mayo and Country Louth in the Republic of Ireland.

Varadkar was elected as Taoiseach, or the prime minister of the Irish government, for a second time in December, gaining power as part of a coalition arrangement. He previously served as Taoiseach and the country's minister of defense between 2017 and 2020.

Also Friday, Biden will attend the Friends of Ireland Caucus St. Patrick's Day luncheon in Washington, the White House said. Later in the day, Biden will host Varadkar a second time for a Shamrock presentation and reception at the White House that will also be attended by Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

Advertisement

In the evening, the president plans to travel to his home in Wilmington, Del., to spend the weekend.

RELATED Sub agreement with Australia, U.K. will 'enhance the stability of the Indo-Pacific,' Biden says

Read More

Britain, European Union reach deal on Northern Ireland protocol

Latest Headlines

U.S. approves $895M Tomahawk missile sale to Australia
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
U.S. approves $895M Tomahawk missile sale to Australia
March 17 (UPI) -- The United States announced on Thursday the approval of an $895 million sale of Tomahawk missiles and supporting equipment to Australia as the United States and its allies continue to beef up its military presence in the
Michigan expands civil rights protections to LGBTQ community
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Michigan expands civil rights protections to LGBTQ community
March 17 (UPI) -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation to amend the state's discrimination law to expand civil rights protections to members of the LGBTQ community.
North Dakota Supreme Court upholds block on trigger abortion ban
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
North Dakota Supreme Court upholds block on trigger abortion ban
March 17 (UPI) -- North Dakota's Supreme Court has upheld a lower court's hold on the state's near-total abortion ban, ruling that access to the controversial medical procedure in some circumstances is constitutional.
Big U.S. banks come to rescue of First Republic Bank in $30B deal
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Big U.S. banks come to rescue of First Republic Bank in $30B deal
March 16 (UPI) -- First Republic Bank, which took a beating after the closure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, will be saved in a $30 billion deal with 11 of the largest banks in the United States.
U.S. Senate advances bill to repeal Iraq war authorizations
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. Senate advances bill to repeal Iraq war authorizations
March 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate voted Thursday to advance a bill that would repeal two authorizations for war in Iraq, which could soon head for a final vote.
More than 1.2M vehicles affected by Ford's recall over potentially serious brake issues
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
More than 1.2M vehicles affected by Ford's recall over potentially serious brake issues
March 16 (UPI) -- The Ford Motor Company is recalling over 1.2 million of its vehicles over a potentially-serious issue with the brakes.
Vermont school district to better train employees after allegations of hostile environment at middle school
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Vermont school district to better train employees after allegations of hostile environment at middle school
March 16 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced a settlement on Thursday with a Vermont school district after claims of harassment based on race and sex.
Former editor of Orthodox Jewish newspaper in NYC arrested on Jan. 6 charges
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Former editor of Orthodox Jewish newspaper in NYC arrested on Jan. 6 charges
March 16 (UPI) -- A New York man arrested Thursday in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, is the former editor of an Orthodox Jewish newspaper.
New York man pleads guilty in $1.9M baby formula fraud scheme
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
New York man pleads guilty in $1.9M baby formula fraud scheme
March 16 (UPI) -- A New York City man pleaded guilty Thursday, to committing $1.9 million worth of fraud related to baby formula.
Los Angeles prepares for 3-day school strike next week
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Los Angeles prepares for 3-day school strike next week
March 16 (UPI) -- School workers in Los Angeles plan to strike for three days next week, after nearly a year of contract negotiations with the Los Angeles Unified School District have gone nowhere.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mexican police arrest 14-year-old 'El Chapito' for killing eight
Mexican police arrest 14-year-old 'El Chapito' for killing eight
Pentagon video shows downed U.S. drone's encounter with Russian jets
Pentagon video shows downed U.S. drone's encounter with Russian jets
Banksy artwork on 16th century British farmhouse accidentally demolished by workers
Banksy artwork on 16th century British farmhouse accidentally demolished by workers
Rocket Lab claims 'mission success' after deploying 2 commercial satellites into orbit
Rocket Lab claims 'mission success' after deploying 2 commercial satellites into orbit
More than 1.2M vehicles affected by Ford's recall over potentially serious brake issues
More than 1.2M vehicles affected by Ford's recall over potentially serious brake issues
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement