March 17, 2023 / 10:14 AM

U.S. gasoline prices stable against broader market woes

By Daniel J. Graeber
Retail gasoline prices are holding steady even as broader markets inch lower on concerns in the finance sector. Oil prices are trading at lows not seen since late 2021. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
March 17 (UPI) -- Despite volatility in the broader markets, and a nose dive in the price of crude oil, retail gasoline prices in the United States have been relatively stable over the past week, data Friday show.

Travel club AAA put the national average retail price at $3.46 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on Friday, relatively unchanged from week-ago levels and just 3 cents higher than this time last month.

Broader markets were pummeled this week after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in California and Signature Bank in New York. Bank shares suffered heavy losses on the week and, while equities held up on Wall Street, crude oil prices were trading at near-term lows.

The price for Brent crude oil, the global benchmark for the price of oil, was down 1.6% as of 9:30 a.m. EDT to trade at $73.50 per barrel, its lowest point since December 2021.

Crude oil prices typically account for the bulk of what consumers see at the pump, though retail gasoline prices have been supported more by refinery activity than broader market movements.

Starting March 1, refineries need to switch to making a summer blend of gasoline. The additional steps necessary to keep gasoline from evaporating in the tank during warmer months make it more expensive.

The Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing notes the switch usually tacks on about 15 cents per gallon to the price at the pump.

Federal data, meanwhile, suggests demand is somewhat suppressed, which may help explain stand-still gasoline prices. The volume of refined petroleum products sent to the market on average over the four-week period ending March 10, a proxy for demand, was 6.4% lower than this time last year.

Demand should recover as summer approaches, however, given this year marks the first since 2020 without any real restrictions to control the outbreak of COVID-19. Prices could easily reach $4 per gallon at the national level, though it's unlikely prices will hit $5 per gallon like they did last June.

The federal government is forecasting a full-year average of $3.36 per gallon, compared with $3.97 for 2022.

