Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 17, 2023 / 3:37 AM

Michigan expands civil rights protections to LGBTQ community

By Darryl Coote
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer poses with legislation she signed to expand protections to the state's LGBTQ community. Photo courtesy of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer/Facebook
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer poses with legislation she signed to expand protections to the state's LGBTQ community. Photo courtesy of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer/Facebook

March 17 (UPI) -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation to amend the state's discrimination law to expand civil rights protections to members of the LGBTQ community.

Whitmer signed the legislation Thursday that adds the LGBTQ community as a protected class to the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act of 1976.

Advertisement

"It is a new day in Michigan," she said during a press conference Thursday before signing bipartisan Senate Bill 4, which passed the Senate 23-18 and then the House 64-45 earlier this month to expand the landmark legislation.

The bill specifically codifies protections from housing and employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identify or expression.

RELATED RuPaul, Cyndi Lauper, B-52s respond to 'drag ban,' anti-LGBT legislation

"In other words, it ensures that no one can be fired from their job or evicted from their home because of who they are or who they love," the Democratic governor said. "This day has been a long time coming. You can say, to quote one of our own, Detroit native Lizzo, 'It is about damn time!'"

Advertisement

Gretchen, whose daughter, Sherry, is gay and who was present at the press conference, added that the issue is personal to her, and that her family and those she works with are freer today than yesterday because of the signing of the law.

"Getting this done is the right thing to do. But it is also good economics because bigotry is bad for business," she said. "States with restrictive laws are losing talent and businesses, and we want to tell all of them, come to Michigan. You'll be respected and protected under the law."

RELATED How Texas activists turned drag events into fodder for outrage

Former state Rep. Mel Larsen, who helped author the bill that bears his name, said during the press conference that the landmark legislation's intent was "that every citizen of Michigan has a right to be protected."

"For all of us sitting in this room, the biggest, best thing I can say to you is we're on this Earth to move the pendulum a little bit in our lifetime, and if we do, by God, we've done something," he said.

Human Rights Watch, the United States' largest LGBTQ civil rights organization, celebrated the bill's signing, stating that it was the product of more than 40 years of advocacy in the state, and is a "repudiation" against Republican lawmakers nationwide seeking to pass bills that restrict the rights of the minority community.

Advertisement

"This is an incredible and historic day for LGBTQ+ people, for the people of Michigan and for all Americans across our nation," Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson said in a statement. "The passage of the ELCRA amendment is a beacon of hope for those fighting for their rights. In states like Tennessee or Florida or Oklahoma, this is a reminder that when we come together as one we can and we will build a better future for everyone, including for LGBTQ+ people."

Michigan passed and enacted the amendment as Republican lawmakers attempt to pass bills advocates and human rights activists describe as anti-LGBTQ legislation.

The American Civil Liberties Union says it is tracking 421 such bills across the country.

According to Human Rights Watch, with Michigan amending its Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act on Thursday, 28 states lack laws that explicitly protect LGBTQ people from discrimination.

Read More

Gallup: LGBT identification steady at 7.2% in 2022 after doubling from a decade ago

Latest Headlines

North Dakota Supreme Court upholds block on trigger abortion ban
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
North Dakota Supreme Court upholds block on trigger abortion ban
March 17 (UPI) -- North Dakota's Supreme Court has upheld a lower court's hold on the state's near-total abortion ban, ruling that access to the controversial medical procedure in some circumstances is constitutional.
Big U.S. banks come to rescue of First Republic Bank in $30B deal
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Big U.S. banks come to rescue of First Republic Bank in $30B deal
March 16 (UPI) -- First Republic Bank, which took a beating after the closure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, will be saved in a $30 billion deal with 11 of the largest banks in the United States.
U.S. Senate advances bill to repeal Iraq war authorizations
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. Senate advances bill to repeal Iraq war authorizations
March 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate voted Thursday to advance a bill that would repeal two authorizations for war in Iraq, which could soon head for a final vote.
More than 1.2M vehicles affected by Ford's recall over potentially serious brake issues
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
More than 1.2M vehicles affected by Ford's recall over potentially serious brake issues
March 16 (UPI) -- The Ford Motor Company is recalling over 1.2 million of its vehicles over a potentially-serious issue with the brakes.
Vermont school district to better train employees after allegations of hostile environment at middle school
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Vermont school district to better train employees after allegations of hostile environment at middle school
March 16 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced a settlement on Thursday with a Vermont school district after claims of harassment based on race and sex.
Former editor of Orthodox Jewish newspaper in NYC arrested on Jan. 6 charges
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Former editor of Orthodox Jewish newspaper in NYC arrested on Jan. 6 charges
March 16 (UPI) -- A New York man arrested Thursday in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, is the former editor of an Orthodox Jewish newspaper.
New York man pleads guilty in $1.9M baby formula fraud scheme
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
New York man pleads guilty in $1.9M baby formula fraud scheme
March 16 (UPI) -- A New York City man pleaded guilty Thursday, to committing $1.9 million worth of fraud related to baby formula.
Los Angeles prepares for 3-day school strike next week
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Los Angeles prepares for 3-day school strike next week
March 16 (UPI) -- School workers in Los Angeles plan to strike for three days next week, after nearly a year of contract negotiations with the Los Angeles Unified School District have gone nowhere.
Three Virginia hospital workers arrested in death of man at mental-health facility
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Three Virginia hospital workers arrested in death of man at mental-health facility
March 16 (UPI) -- Three Virginia hospital workers have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 28-year-old Irvo Otieno, who was a patient at the mental health facility where they worked.
Microsoft says new AI program will work in conjunction with its apps
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Microsoft says new AI program will work in conjunction with its apps
March 16 (UPI) -- Microsoft on Thursday announced a new AI program that will help users generate documents, presentations, and emails.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pentagon video shows downed U.S. drone's encounter with Russian jets
Pentagon video shows downed U.S. drone's encounter with Russian jets
Rocket Lab claims 'mission success' after deploying 2 commercial satellites into orbit
Rocket Lab claims 'mission success' after deploying 2 commercial satellites into orbit
Banksy artwork on 16th century British farmhouse accidentally demolished by workers
Banksy artwork on 16th century British farmhouse accidentally demolished by workers
More than 1.2M vehicles affected by Ford's recall over potentially serious brake issues
More than 1.2M vehicles affected by Ford's recall over potentially serious brake issues
Plans proposed for Louisiana facility that can pull CO2 directly from the air
Plans proposed for Louisiana facility that can pull CO2 directly from the air
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement