Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty to two counts of tax evasion on Friday. He is serving 22 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd. Photo courtesy Ramsey County Sheriff's Office/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted and imprisoned for the 2020 murder of George Floyd, pleaded guilty to two counts of tax evasion on Friday. Chauvin pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting and failing to file tax returns in 2017 and 2018. He appeared for the hearing via Zoom from Arizona, where is he serving a 22-year prison sentence for killing Floyd. Advertisement

Chauvin's wife, Kellie, pleaded guilty to two counts of tax evasion last month. She filed for divorce two days after Floyd's death.

Authorities with the Minnesota Department of Revenue raided Chauvin's home one month after Floyd's death. They interviewed Chauvin's father, an accountant, and discovered that the former police officer did not report income he received from outside his police job. His wife, Kellie, ran a photography business and was paid $66,472 in 2014 and 2015 but didn't report that income.

The two failed to pay $21,853 in taxes. After penalties and interest, they owe $37,868.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Chauvin received a 13-month prison sentence with credit for 13 months already served.

Advertisement

His wife's plea deal requested three years' probation. She will be sentenced May 12.