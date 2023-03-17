Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 17, 2023 / 1:40 PM

Biden urges expanded FDIC authority over executive mismanagement in banking

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden makes remarks on the United States banking system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank at the White House on Monday. He called on Congress Friday to give the FDIC more authority. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
President Joe Biden makes remarks on the United States banking system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank at the White House on Monday. He called on Congress Friday to give the FDIC more authority. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday called on Congress to get tougher on bank executives at failing financial institutions for not keeping better tabs on their businesses, which could include civil penalties and forcing them out of the industry.

Biden made the comments in a White House statement, a week after Silicon Valley Bank in California was closed and taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. A second bank was closed afterward and scores of others show signs of weaknesses in the face of higher interest rates.

Advertisement

"When banks fail due to mismanagement and excessive risk-taking, it should be easier for regulators to claw back compensation from executives, to impose civil penalties, and to ban executives from working in the banking industry again," Biden said in the statement.

"Congress must act to impose tougher penalties for senior bank executives whose mismanagement contributed to their institutions failing," he said.

RELATED OECD expects short-term sluggish economic growth

In a White House fact sheet released Friday, Biden called for Congress to increase the FDIC's authority to claw back compensation from executives at failed banks like Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. He said those such a measure should include gains from stock sales.

Advertisement

"The CEO of Silicon Valley Bank reportedly sold more than $3 million worth of shares just days before the bank entered FDIC receivership," the White House said. "The president urges Congress to expand the FDIC's authorities to expressly cover cases like this."

Biden said the FDIC needs the authority to bar executives from holding jobs in the banking industry when their banks enter receivership and expanded authority to bring fines against executives of failed banks.

RELATED Credit Suisse stock jumps after $54B loan from Swiss National Bank

"Under current law, the FDIC may seek monetary penalties from bank executives who 'recklessly' engage in a pattern of 'unsafe or unsound' practices, regardless of whether that bank enters receivership.

"To help the agency fully address executive misconduct, Congress should expand the FDIC's authority to seek fines from negligent executives of failed banks when their actions contribute to the failure of their firms."

Read More

Janet Yellen to Congress: Banking system 'remains sound'

Latest Headlines

YouTube reinstates Donald Trump's channel
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
YouTube reinstates Donald Trump's channel
March 17 (UPI) -- YouTube on Friday reinstated former President Donald Trump's channel, joining Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, who have reversed similar suspensions in recent months.
SVB Financial, parent of Silicon Valley Bank, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
SVB Financial, parent of Silicon Valley Bank, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
March 17 (UPI) -- SVB Financial Group, the former parent of the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank before that institution's closure last week, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York on Friday.
China tightens ruling party control with two commissions
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
China tightens ruling party control with two commissions
March 17 (UPI) -- The Communist Party of China took another step to consolidate power by creating agencies to control finance and technology.
U.S. gasoline prices stable against broader market woes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. gasoline prices stable against broader market woes
March 17 (UPI) -- Despite volatility in the broader markets, and a nose dive in the price of crude oil, retail gasoline prices have been relatively stable over the past week, data Friday show.
Minnesota officials say radioactive water leak not affecting drinking water
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Minnesota officials say radioactive water leak not affecting drinking water
March 17 (UPI) -- Minnesota officials are monitoring a November leak of water contaminated with tritium from a nuclear generation plant, which they said has not left the site or spread into the well water of local homes.
Biden to welcome Ireland's prime minister to White House
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden to welcome Ireland's prime minister to White House
March 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the White House Friday for a traditional St. Patrick's Day meeting that was intended to reaffirm the partnership between the longtime allies.
U.S. approves $895M Tomahawk missile sale to Australia
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. approves $895M Tomahawk missile sale to Australia
March 17 (UPI) -- The United States announced the approval of an $895 million sale of Tomahawk missiles and supporting equipment to Australia as the allies continue to beef up their military presence in the Indo-Pacific
Michigan expands civil rights protections to LGBTQ community
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Michigan expands civil rights protections to LGBTQ community
March 17 (UPI) -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation to amend the state's discrimination law to expand civil rights protections to members of the LGBTQ community.
North Dakota Supreme Court upholds block on trigger abortion ban
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
North Dakota Supreme Court upholds block on trigger abortion ban
March 17 (UPI) -- North Dakota's Supreme Court has upheld a lower court's hold on the state's near-total abortion ban, ruling that access to the controversial medical procedure in some circumstances is constitutional.
Big U.S. banks come to rescue of First Republic Bank in $30B deal
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Big U.S. banks come to rescue of First Republic Bank in $30B deal
March 16 (UPI) -- First Republic Bank, which took a beating after the closure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, will be saved in a $30 billion deal with 11 of the largest banks in the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mexican police arrest 14-year-old 'El Chapito' for killing eight
Mexican police arrest 14-year-old 'El Chapito' for killing eight
More than 1.2M vehicles affected by Ford's recall over potentially serious brake issues
More than 1.2M vehicles affected by Ford's recall over potentially serious brake issues
Banksy artwork on 16th century British farmhouse accidentally demolished by workers
Banksy artwork on 16th century British farmhouse accidentally demolished by workers
Plans proposed for Louisiana facility that can pull CO2 directly from the air
Plans proposed for Louisiana facility that can pull CO2 directly from the air
Rocket Lab claims 'mission success' after deploying 2 commercial satellites into orbit
Rocket Lab claims 'mission success' after deploying 2 commercial satellites into orbit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement