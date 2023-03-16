Democratic senators propose bill to support first responders to train derailments

1/5

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and two other Democratic senators introduced a bill Thursday to fund first responders who respond to train derailments.

March 16 (UPI) -- U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and two other Democratic senators introduced a bill Thursday to fund first responders to train derailment sites. Brown was joined by senators Bob Casey, D-Pa., and John Fetterman, D-Pa., in introducing the Assistance for Local Heroes During Train Crises Act. It calls for creating a fund for resources, equipment, overtime pay, and other costs incurred by first responders. The fund is to be paid for by the companies that transport hazardous materials. Advertisement

The bill comes as a response to the massive Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which led to the burning of hazardous material, causing exposure symptoms to residents, fish kills, and other environmental effects.

"When big rail corporations wreak havoc on communities like East Palestine, local first responders are left to clean up their mess," Brown said in a statement. "Too often, cities and towns have no warning that hazmat is traveling through their communities, and they don't have the resources and training they need to respond if a derailment happens."

Since the derailment in East Palestine another train has derailed in Ohio. Earlier this month a train derailed in the Springfield Township near Cincinnati. Two of the more than 20 cars that derailed were carrying "trace amounts" of diesel exhaust fluid, and two others carried polyacrylamide water solution.

Officials from Ohio's Clark County posted on Facebook that there was "no indication of any injuries or risk to public health at this time."

"The Assistance for Local Heroes During Train Crises Act will help our communities better prepare for future derailments and cover the cost of damaged equipment, overtime pay, and more-all paid for by the companies that ship and carry these materials," Casey said in a statement.

"Along with the Railway Safety Act, this legislation will help keep our communities safe from hazardous train derailments and hold railroads accountable for the damage these crises inflict," he said.

Brown said he is continuing to seek bipartisan support to devote resources to those affected by the Norfolk Southern train derailment. He is also pursuing efforts to hold the company responsible for a disaster that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has called "avoidable."