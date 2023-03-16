Watch live: Countdown on for launch of Rocket Lab's second U.S. satellite mission

March 16 (UPI) -- Rocket Lab is on track to launch its second satellite mission from the United States on Thursday.
The mission "Stronger Together" will put two Synthetic Aperture Radar commercial satellites from U.S. manufacturer Capella Space into orbit on Thursday evening. Launch is scheduled for 6:38 p.m. EST from Launch Complex 2 in Wallops Island, Va. The launch will be streamed live by Rocket Lab on YouTube.
It also will be the second mission for Rocket Lab's Electron booster. The satellites are meant to enhance radar capabilities for Capella Space by capturing high-quality images that can be delivered quickly, the press release from Rocket Lab said.
NASA Wallops tweeted that launch conditions are 95% favorable. Residents of Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire could see the rocket under the right weather conditions.