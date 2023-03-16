Watch live: Countdown on for launch of Rocket Lab's second U.S. satellite mission

Rocket Lab is on track to launch its second satellite mission from the United States on Thursday, sending two satellites from Capella Space into orbit atop its Electron booster rocket (pictured). File Photo courtesy of Rocket Lab

March 16 (UPI) -- Rocket Lab is on track to launch its second satellite mission from the United States on Thursday. The mission "Stronger Together" will put two Synthetic Aperture Radar commercial satellites from U.S. manufacturer Capella Space into orbit on Thursday evening. Launch is scheduled for 6:38 p.m. EST from Launch Complex 2 in Wallops Island, Va. The launch will be streamed live by Rocket Lab on YouTube. Advertisement It also will be the second mission for Rocket Lab's Electron booster. The satellites are meant to enhance radar capabilities for Capella Space by capturing high-quality images that can be delivered quickly, the press release from Rocket Lab said. We have a new lift-off time for today's launch from LC-2. #StrongerTogether ET | 6:38pm UTC | 10:38pm PT | 3:38pm NZDT | 11:38am pic.twitter.com/fuc1hAE1XC— Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) March 16, 2023 NASA Wallops tweeted that launch conditions are 95% favorable. Residents of Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire could see the rocket under the right weather conditions. Advertisement

Rocket Lab said it will not attempt to retrieve the Electron booster. The booster is 60-feet tall and is capable of 50,400 pounds of thrust, according to Spaceflight Now.

Thursday's launch follows a successful mission by Rocket Lab in January. That mission sent three commercial satellites into Earth's orbit for satellite company HawkEye 360.

Capella Space has partnered with Rocket Lab on a mission one time before but it was not launched from U.S. soil.

Capella Space is based in San Francisco.

