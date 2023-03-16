Trending
March 16, 2023 / 7:53 PM

Former editor of Orthodox Jewish newspaper in NYC arrested on Jan. 6 charges

By Simon Druker
A New York man arrested Thursday in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is a former editor at a New York City Orthodox Jewish newspaper. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE
March 16 (UPI) -- A New York man arrested Thursday in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is the former editor of an Orthodox Jewish newspaper.

Police in New York City arrested Elliot Resnick in Manhattan Thursday afternoon, according to the Justice Department.

Resnick faces two felony charges in the District of Columbia. Prosecutors contend he was part of a large mob that gathered on the East Plaza of the U.S. Capitol that day. He then allegedly grabbed the arm of a member of the U.S. Capitol Police as the officer was deploying a chemical irritant.

From there, officials say he made his way into the Capitol building.

"When Resnick entered the Capitol, one door was open, and the other door was closed. After Resnick failed to push open the southern door of the East Rotunda Doors, which was closed, he reached through the open northern door and, using his arms, began grabbing and pulling other rioters into the U.S. Capitol," the Justice Department said in a statement.

Investigators say police body cam footage shows Resnick leaving the building about 50 minutes after he entered, walking through a restricted area.

Resnick previously was an editor with the Jewish Press, an Orthodox Jewish newspaper in New York City. Until recently, the publication contended he was there in a professional capacity and defended his presence.

The 39-year-old faces a charge of obstructing or interfering with a law enforcement officer, assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, as well as lesser charges of remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building.

He was scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested in all 50 U.S. States related to the breach at the Capitol.

New York man pleads guilty in $1.9M baby formula fraud scheme
March 16 (UPI) -- A New York City man pleaded guilty Thursday, to committing $1.9 million worth of fraud related to baby formula.
Rocket Lab launches second mission from U.S., carries 2 commercial satellites to orbit
Rocket Lab launches second mission from U.S., carries 2 commercial satellites to orbit
March 16 (UPI) -- Rocket Lab successfully launched its second mission from U.S. soil on Thursday, sending two commercial satellites into Earth's orbit.
Los Angeles prepares for 3-day school strike next week
Los Angeles prepares for 3-day school strike next week
March 16 (UPI) -- School workers in Los Angeles plan to strike for three days next week, after nearly a year of contract negotiations with the Los Angeles Unified School District have gone nowhere.
Big U.S. banks come to rescue of First Republic Bank in $30B deal
Big U.S. banks come to rescue of First Republic Bank in $30B deal
March 16 (UPI) -- First Republic Bank, which took a beating after the closure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, will be saved in a $30 billion deal with 11 of the largest banks in the United States.
Three Virginia hospital workers arrested in death of man at mental-health facility
Three Virginia hospital workers arrested in death of man at mental-health facility
March 16 (UPI) -- Three Virginia hospital workers have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 28-year-old Irvo Otieno, who was a patient at the mental health facility where they worked.
Microsoft says new AI program will work in conjunction with its apps
Microsoft says new AI program will work in conjunction with its apps
March 16 (UPI) -- Microsoft on Thursday announced a new AI program that will help users generate documents, presentations, and emails.
Pentagon video shows downed U.S. drone's encounter with Russian jets
Pentagon video shows downed U.S. drone's encounter with Russian jets
March 16 (UPI) -- The Pentagon on Thursday released a video taken from the MQ-9 Reaper drone that was downed in the Black Sea after Russian fighters intercepted it on Tuesday.
Democratic senators propose bill to support first responders to train derailments
Democratic senators propose bill to support first responders to train derailments
March 16 (UPI) -- Democratic Senators Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Bob Casey, D-Pa., and John Fetterman, D-Pa., introduced a bill Thursday to fund first responders to train derailment sites.
Plans proposed for Louisiana facility that can pull CO2 directly from the air
Plans proposed for Louisiana facility that can pull CO2 directly from the air
March 16 (UPI) -- A consortium of technology developers said Thursday they submitted a proposal to the U.S. government to secure investment funds for a facility in Louisiana that could pull carbon dioxide directly out of the air.
Janet Yellen to Congress: Banking system 'remains sound'
Janet Yellen to Congress: Banking system 'remains sound'
March 16 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed confidence in the nation's banking system Thursday in remarks to the Senate Finance Committee following last week's collapse of two banks
