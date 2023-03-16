Former editor of Orthodox Jewish newspaper in NYC arrested on Jan. 6 charges

1/2

A New York man arrested Thursday in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is a former editor at a New York City Orthodox Jewish newspaper. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE

March 16 (UPI) -- A New York man arrested Thursday in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is the former editor of an Orthodox Jewish newspaper. Police in New York City arrested Elliot Resnick in Manhattan Thursday afternoon, according to the Justice Department. Advertisement

Resnick faces two felony charges in the District of Columbia. Prosecutors contend he was part of a large mob that gathered on the East Plaza of the U.S. Capitol that day. He then allegedly grabbed the arm of a member of the U.S. Capitol Police as the officer was deploying a chemical irritant.

From there, officials say he made his way into the Capitol building.

"When Resnick entered the Capitol, one door was open, and the other door was closed. After Resnick failed to push open the southern door of the East Rotunda Doors, which was closed, he reached through the open northern door and, using his arms, began grabbing and pulling other rioters into the U.S. Capitol," the Justice Department said in a statement.

Investigators say police body cam footage shows Resnick leaving the building about 50 minutes after he entered, walking through a restricted area.

Advertisement

Resnick previously was an editor with the Jewish Press, an Orthodox Jewish newspaper in New York City. Until recently, the publication contended he was there in a professional capacity and defended his presence.

The 39-year-old faces a charge of obstructing or interfering with a law enforcement officer, assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, as well as lesser charges of remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building.

He was scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested in all 50 U.S. States related to the breach at the Capitol.