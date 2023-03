1/4

Ford is recalling over 1.2 million of its vehicles over a potentially serious issue with brakes. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Ford is recalling more than 1.2 million of its vehicles over a potentially serious issue with brakes. The front brake hoses in Ford Fusions and Lincoln MKZs may rupture and leak brake fluid, according to the recall notice by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued earlier this week. Advertisement

Vehicles with model years between 2013 and 2018 are affected by the recall notice, for a total of 1,280,726 of the midsize sedans. The MKZ is no longer a part of the Detroit automaker's lineup.

"A brake fluid leak will increase brake pedal travel and extend the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash," the NHTSA said in the recall notice.

Dealers will replace the faulty parts free of charge.

Letters to affected owners are being mailed out in mid-April.

This is the latest issue for the company's vehicles.

Ford Motor Co. issued 67 recalls last year, covering more than 8.6 million vehicles for tops among U.S. automakers by a wide margin.

The 67 recalls gave the company more than 1,000 in its 120-year history.

By comparison, its closest competitor General Motors, issued less than half as many recalls affecting less than half as many vehicles, according to 2022 numbers published by the NHTSA in December.

