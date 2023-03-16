Pentagon video shows downed U.S. drone's encounter with Russian jets

March 16 (UPI) -- The Pentagon on Thursday released a video taken from the MQ-9 Reaper drone that was downed in the Black Sea after Russian fighters intercepted it on Tuesday.

U.S. European Command in Stuttgart, Germany said the edited video shows a Russian Su-27 aircraft "conducting an unsafe/unprofessional intercept" of the drone, releasing fuel on the aircraft and a propeller that was damaged from the collision with the Russians.

"This declassified video has been edited for length, however, the events are depicted in sequential order," U.S. European Command said in a statement.

U.S. officials continued to stress that the drone was operating in international air space.

Meanwhile, the Russian ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov continued to insist that Russian planes never touched the drone and criticized Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., for suggesting that the United States should shoot down Russian planes in the future.

"I repeat, for those who have not gathered themselves to look at the situation objectively; our fighters did not come into contact with the American UAV," Antonov said on Telegram.