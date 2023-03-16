Trending
Pentagon video shows downed U.S. drone's encounter with Russian jets

By Clyde Hughes
The Pentagon on Thursday shared video of a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone that was downed in the Black Sea after Russian fighters intercepted it on Tuesday. Photo via U.S. Air Force/UPI
The Pentagon on Thursday shared video of a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone that was downed in the Black Sea after Russian fighters intercepted it on Tuesday. Photo via U.S. Air Force/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- The Pentagon on Thursday released a video taken from the MQ-9 Reaper drone that was downed in the Black Sea after Russian fighters intercepted it on Tuesday.

U.S. European Command in Stuttgart, Germany said the edited video shows a Russian Su-27 aircraft "conducting an unsafe/unprofessional intercept" of the drone, releasing fuel on the aircraft and a propeller that was damaged from the collision with the Russians.

"This declassified video has been edited for length, however, the events are depicted in sequential order," U.S. European Command said in a statement.

U.S. officials continued to stress that the drone was operating in international air space.

Meanwhile, the Russian ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov continued to insist that Russian planes never touched the drone and criticized Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., for suggesting that the United States should shoot down Russian planes in the future.

"I repeat, for those who have not gathered themselves to look at the situation objectively; our fighters did not come into contact with the American UAV," Antonov said on Telegram.

"Of course, it is a shame for the Pentagon to lose an expensive pieces of equipment. But in this case, the U.S. military should redirect accusations of unprofessional actions back to themselves."

He said attacking Russian aircraft in international airspace would essentially be a declaration of war against a nuclear power.

"An armed conflict between Russia and the United States would be radically different from the proxy war the Americans are waging remotely against us in Ukraine," Antonov said. "Is the Capitol willing to put American citizens and the international community at risk of a full-scale nuclear war? Give us an answer, distinguished Senator."

At the 10th Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting on Wednesday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the Pentagon will continue to fly over the Black Sea and other regions around Ukraine that is in international airspace.

