Stormy Daniels met with the Manhattan district attorney's office on Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Stormy Daniels met with the Manhattan district attorney's office in their ongoing probe into hush money payments allegedly made to her at the direction of former President Donald Trump when he was still a candidate. Daniels' attorney confirmed her Wednesday meeting with the office in the investigation that could lead to the first criminal charges ever against a former president and could put Trump's current efforts to return to the White House in jeopardy. Advertisement

"At the request of the Manhattan DA's office Stormy Daniels and I met with prosecutors today," Brewster said on Twitter. "Stormy responded to questions and has agreed to make herself available as a witness, or for further inquiry if needed."

Daniels, an adult film actress born Stephanie Clifford, said she had an affair with Trump while the ex-president's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, played the middle man in a hush money payment for her silence about it during the 2016 presidential election.

Daniels thanked Brewster later on Twitter "for helping me in our continuing fight for truth and justice."

Cohen testified in front of a grand jury for the second time on Wednesday in what could be the closing stages of the investigation into Trump. Cohen, who earned the reputation of Trump's "fixer" during his time as his personal attorney, served a federal sentence after pleading guilty to the hush-money arrangement.

"My role, for the time being, is over," Cohen said after his grand jury testimony. "I made a commitment to the district attorney that I would continue to provide any information that they may need."

Trump was invited to testify in front of a Manhattan grand jury but declined through his current attorney.