February U.S. wholesale prices decline 0.1%, though banking concerns remain

Jerome Powell, the chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, is expected to announce a rate adjustment next week. The inflationary pressures are easing, market watchers expect recent bank failures to overshadow broader market issues. File photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- In a sign of easing inflationary pressures, U.S. wholesale prices declined last month after advancing in January, federal data published Wednesday show. The Producer Price Index, a reflection of prices at the wholesale level, declined 0.1% in February, the Commerce Department reported. At the retail level prices remain elevated, with grocery bills up 10.2% over the 12-month period ending in February. Advertisement

Month-on-month, however, and retail prices for food at home are on the decline. Prices from December to January increased by 0.4% and 0.3% from January to February.

Those prices at the wholesale level accounted for nearly all of the declines last month.

"Over 80% of the February decline in the index for final demand goods can be attributed to a 36.1% drop in prices for chicken eggs," the report from the Commerce Department read.

Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis show the price for a dozen Grade A eggs increased from $2.01 in February 2022 to $4.20 last month, stemming largely from an outbreak of avian flu.

At the wholesale level, data from Wednesday show it's not just eggs. Prices for milk, fresh fruit and vegetables, and slaughter cattle all declined, which should eventually make its way to the consumer level.

Commerce data showed scrap metal was among the standouts for an increase in price.

A spike in consumer-level prices is a concern for economic policymakers, though U.S. President Joe Biden said earlier this week that the government was fighting inflation from a position of strength.

Year-on-year inflation is still running at nearly three times the rate of the target level for officials at the U.S. Federal Reserve, who meet next week to consider their next move in the fight against consumer-level inflation.

Bank failures in the United States are having a contagion effect on broader markets, with European banks facing severe selloffs during the Wednesday market session.

While inflationary pressures are easing, investment bank ING said it's concerned about the tight lending conditions stemming from aggressive rate hikes at the U.S. Fed.

"Lending conditions are only going to get worse given recent events as banks and regulators become far more cautious," James Knightley, ING's chief international economist, said. "Therefore, the combination of higher borrowing costs and reduced access to credit are going to weigh heavily, which we argue removes the need for further hikes."

Markets were in retreat early in the Wednesday session. The Dow and S&P 500 were both down around 1.3% as of 9:45 a.m. EST while the tech-heavy NASDAQ was off 0.8%. Crude oil prices took nosedive, with oil traded in New York down nearly 3.5% to $68.93 per barrel, it's lowest since last 2021.