Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 15, 2023 / 10:26 AM

February U.S. wholesale prices decline 0.1%, though banking concerns remain

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
Jerome Powell, the chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, is expected to announce a rate adjustment next week. The inflationary pressures are easing, market watchers expect recent bank failures to overshadow broader market issues. File photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
Jerome Powell, the chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, is expected to announce a rate adjustment next week. The inflationary pressures are easing, market watchers expect recent bank failures to overshadow broader market issues. File photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- In a sign of easing inflationary pressures, U.S. wholesale prices declined last month after advancing in January, federal data published Wednesday show.

The Producer Price Index, a reflection of prices at the wholesale level, declined 0.1% in February, the Commerce Department reported. At the retail level prices remain elevated, with grocery bills up 10.2% over the 12-month period ending in February.

Advertisement

Month-on-month, however, and retail prices for food at home are on the decline. Prices from December to January increased by 0.4% and 0.3% from January to February.

Those prices at the wholesale level accounted for nearly all of the declines last month.

RELATED 'Downside risks remain' for the global economy, OPEC warns

"Over 80% of the February decline in the index for final demand goods can be attributed to a 36.1% drop in prices for chicken eggs," the report from the Commerce Department read.

Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis show the price for a dozen Grade A eggs increased from $2.01 in February 2022 to $4.20 last month, stemming largely from an outbreak of avian flu.

At the wholesale level, data from Wednesday show it's not just eggs. Prices for milk, fresh fruit and vegetables, and slaughter cattle all declined, which should eventually make its way to the consumer level.

Advertisement

Commerce data showed scrap metal was among the standouts for an increase in price.

A spike in consumer-level prices is a concern for economic policymakers, though U.S. President Joe Biden said earlier this week that the government was fighting inflation from a position of strength.

Year-on-year inflation is still running at nearly three times the rate of the target level for officials at the U.S. Federal Reserve, who meet next week to consider their next move in the fight against consumer-level inflation.

RELATED President Joe Biden says his budget proposal will help 'hardworking Americans'

Bank failures in the United States are having a contagion effect on broader markets, with European banks facing severe selloffs during the Wednesday market session.

While inflationary pressures are easing, investment bank ING said it's concerned about the tight lending conditions stemming from aggressive rate hikes at the U.S. Fed.

"Lending conditions are only going to get worse given recent events as banks and regulators become far more cautious," James Knightley, ING's chief international economist, said. "Therefore, the combination of higher borrowing costs and reduced access to credit are going to weigh heavily, which we argue removes the need for further hikes."

Markets were in retreat early in the Wednesday session. The Dow and S&P 500 were both down around 1.3% as of 9:45 a.m. EST while the tech-heavy NASDAQ was off 0.8%. Crude oil prices took nosedive, with oil traded in New York down nearly 3.5% to $68.93 per barrel, it's lowest since last 2021.

Advertisement

Read More

Interest rate, liquidity risk caused SVB, Signature Bank to fail so fast

Latest Headlines

President Joe Biden to urge cheaper prescription drugs in Nevada speech
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
President Joe Biden to urge cheaper prescription drugs in Nevada speech
March 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden travels to Nevada on Wednesday to tout his plan to lower prescription drug costs ahead of new federal rebates.
Special prosecutor in Alec Baldwin manslaughter trial steps down
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Special prosecutor in Alec Baldwin manslaughter trial steps down
March 15 (UPI) -- The special prosecutor in the "Rust" manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin has stepped down.
Seven Va. deputies charged with murder after inmate dies in their care
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Seven Va. deputies charged with murder after inmate dies in their care
March 15 (UPI) -- Seven deputies in Virginia have been arrested and charged with murder after a man in their custody died while being admitted to the hospital earlier this month, prosecutors said.
Wellesley students vote to admit trans men to women's college
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Wellesley students vote to admit trans men to women's college
March 15 (UPI) -- Students at Wellesley, an all women's college in Massachusetts, have voted to expand admission to non-binary and transgender applicants in a non-binding election.
San Francisco considers reparations of $5M for eligible Black residents
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
San Francisco considers reparations of $5M for eligible Black residents
March 14 (UPI) -- San Francisco city leaders are considering a reparations plan, presented during a public hearing Tuesday, that would repay each eligible Black resident $5 million to make amends for slavery and discrimination.
U.S. sues Rite Aid over opioid prescriptions
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. sues Rite Aid over opioid prescriptions
March 14 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday sued Rite Aid and several of its subsidiaries on allegations they knew their pharmacists had for years filled hundreds of thousands of illegal prescriptions for controlled substances.
Police arrest man for killing 4 people at 2 Alabama residences
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Police arrest man for killing 4 people at 2 Alabama residences
March 14 (UPI) -- An Alabama man was in police custody Tuesday on accusations of fatally shooting two people at a residence in Birmingham before traveling to St. Clair County where he killed again for a total of four victims.
Trees fall, power fails as heavy wind, rain batter California
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trees fall, power fails as heavy wind, rain batter California
March 14 (UPI) -- A new atmospheric river is washing over storm-ravaged California, bringing more rain, flooding and strong winds, along with heavy snow to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
Assisted-care facility executives charged in 14 deaths from COVID-19 outbreak
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Assisted-care facility executives charged in 14 deaths from COVID-19 outbreak
March 14 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles County prosecutor has announced charges against three executives of an assisted care facility for a COVID-19 outbreak that led to the deaths of 14 people, including 13 residents.
In California community hit by mass shooting, Joe Biden touts initiative to curb gun violence
U.S. News // 1 day ago
In California community hit by mass shooting, Joe Biden touts initiative to curb gun violence
March 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced an executive order aimed at curbing gun violence as the country has seen a series of high-profile shootings during the first few months of the year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Boeing Dreamliner order is fifth-largest in company history
Boeing Dreamliner order is fifth-largest in company history
Moody's downgrades U.S. banking system to negative
Moody's downgrades U.S. banking system to negative
Tyson Foods to close two chicken plants, affecting hundreds in Virginia, Arkansas
Tyson Foods to close two chicken plants, affecting hundreds in Virginia, Arkansas
Pentagon: Russian jet collides with U.S. drone in international airspace
Pentagon: Russian jet collides with U.S. drone in international airspace
Ex-New Orleans police officer sentenced to 14 years for sexually assaulting teen rape victim
Ex-New Orleans police officer sentenced to 14 years for sexually assaulting teen rape victim
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement