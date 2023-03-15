Kellogg Company to split snack and cereal products into separate companies under new names

The Kellogg Company is rebranding its snack and cereal products under separate names. Snacks will now go under the brand name "Kellanova," while cereals will carry the brand name "WK Kellogg Co." File Photo by Keith Homan/Shutterstock

March 15 (UPI) -- The Kellogg Company is rebranding its snack and cereal products under different names, the company announced Wednesday. The company will split into two separate public companies, "Kellanova" and "WK Kellogg Co."

From now on, the company's snacks will be listed under the brand Kellanova and the company's cereals will be under the brand WK Kellogg Co.

Products under the Kellanova brand name will include Pop-Tarts, Cheeze-It, Pringles, MorningStar Farms, Gardenburger, Eggo, and Nutri-Grain.

Corn Flakes, Fruit Loops, Frosted Flakes, Special K, Mini-Wheats, Koshi, Rice Krispies and Raisin Bran will now be under the WK Kellogg Co. brand.

Products under both brand names will still carry the Kellogg's logo.

The company consulted employees for name suggestions, eventually settling on Kellanova, using the prefix "Kella" to tie the products to Kellogg's and "nova" which means "new" in Latin, according to future Kellanova CEO Steve Cahillane.

The name "WK Kellogg Co." is a simple variation on the name of founder W.K. Kellogg.

The company says 4,000 people submitted suggestions and that a large percentage of respondents wanted to base the new cereal company's name on a variation of founder W.K. Kellogg's name.



When the split was announced in June, the company planned to create three separate companies, one for snacks, one for cereals and one for plant-based products. The company eventually decided to instead incorporate plant-based products under Kellanova.