Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 15, 2023 / 3:34 PM

Kellogg Company to split snack and cereal products into separate companies under new names

By Patrick Hilsman
The Kellogg Company is rebranding its snack and cereal products under separate names. Snacks will now go under the brand name "Kellanova," while cereals will carry the brand name "WK Kellogg Co." File Photo by Keith Homan/Shutterstock
The Kellogg Company is rebranding its snack and cereal products under separate names. Snacks will now go under the brand name "Kellanova," while cereals will carry the brand name "WK Kellogg Co." File Photo by Keith Homan/Shutterstock

March 15 (UPI) -- The Kellogg Company is rebranding its snack and cereal products under different names, the company announced Wednesday.

The company will split into two separate public companies, "Kellanova" and "WK Kellogg Co."

Advertisement

From now on, the company's snacks will be listed under the brand Kellanova and the company's cereals will be under the brand WK Kellogg Co.

Products under the Kellanova brand name will include Pop-Tarts, Cheeze-It, Pringles, MorningStar Farms, Gardenburger, Eggo, and Nutri-Grain.

Corn Flakes, Fruit Loops, Frosted Flakes, Special K, Mini-Wheats, Koshi, Rice Krispies and Raisin Bran will now be under the WK Kellogg Co. brand.

Products under both brand names will still carry the Kellogg's logo.

The company consulted employees for name suggestions, eventually settling on Kellanova, using the prefix "Kella" to tie the products to Kellogg's and "nova" which means "new" in Latin, according to future Kellanova CEO Steve Cahillane.

The name "WK Kellogg Co." is a simple variation on the name of founder W.K. Kellogg.

The company says 4,000 people submitted suggestions and that a large percentage of respondents wanted to base the new cereal company's name on a variation of founder W.K. Kellogg's name.

Advertisement

When the split was announced in June, the company planned to create three separate companies, one for snacks, one for cereals and one for plant-based products. The company eventually decided to instead incorporate plant-based products under Kellanova.

Read More

Eggo criminally charged for releasing ammonia from San Jose plant in 2021 Kellogg's to split into 3 companies for cereals, snacks, plant-based products Kellogg's strike to continue as workers reject latest proposal

Latest Headlines

In Nevada speech, President Joe Biden urges cheaper prescription drugs, says 'more coming'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
In Nevada speech, President Joe Biden urges cheaper prescription drugs, says 'more coming'
March 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden touted his plan to lower prescription drug costs in Nevada ahead of new federal rebates, promising "there's a lot more coming."
Two people dead in shooting near Portland International Airport
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Two people dead in shooting near Portland International Airport
March 15 (UPI) -- Two people are dead after a shooting at a hotel near Portland International Airport on Wednesday morning.
Border Patrol finds $67,830 of gold in package valued at $125
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Border Patrol finds $67,830 of gold in package valued at $125
March 15 (UPI) -- Border agents at the Port of Cincinnati discovered a package filled with $67,830 worth of gold in a shipment heading for Hong Kong with a declared value of $125, officials said Wednesday.
Longer growing seasons may mean longer allergy seasons
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Longer growing seasons may mean longer allergy seasons
Recent research suggests that growing seasons are being lengthened by more than two weeks compared to the historical average since 1970. This could prolong the symptoms many seasonal allergy sufferers endure.
High production and higher temperatures to keep natural gas prices in check
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
High production and higher temperatures to keep natural gas prices in check
March 15 (UPI) -- After soaring last year on the back of a war premium, an increase in domestic natural gas production should help put a ceiling over the U.S. price of natural gas, a consultant group said Wednesday.
Exiled Chinese billionaire, Steve Bannon associate arrested on fraud charges
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Exiled Chinese billionaire, Steve Bannon associate arrested on fraud charges
March 15 (UPI) -- Exiled Chinese billionaire and Steve Bannon associate Guo Wengui was arrested Wednesday in New York on fraud charges.
U.S. energy demand is on the decline, federal data show
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. energy demand is on the decline, federal data show
March 15 (UPI) -- Bloated crude oil inventories and a decline in the amount of petroleum products sent to the market suggest demand in the U.S. economy is faltering, Energy Department data from Wednesday show.
T-Mobile to acquire Mint Mobile
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
T-Mobile to acquire Mint Mobile
March 15 (UPI) -- T-Moble US announced Wednesday that it is acquiring Ka'ena Corporation and its subsidiaries Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile.
Federal judge in Texas hears arguments in lawsuit to ban abortion pill
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Federal judge in Texas hears arguments in lawsuit to ban abortion pill
March 15 (UPI) -- A lawsuit being argued before a federal judge in Texas Wednesday could halt nationwide distribution of a popular but controversial abortion drug that has been used for decades to terminate early pregnancies.
February U.S. wholesale prices decline 0.1%, though banking concerns remain
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
February U.S. wholesale prices decline 0.1%, though banking concerns remain
March 15 (UPI) -- In a sign of easing inflationary pressures, U.S. wholesale prices declined last month after advancing in January, federal data published Wednesday show.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea confirms missile launches, says it will 'annihilate the enemy'
North Korea confirms missile launches, says it will 'annihilate the enemy'
Moody's downgrades U.S. banking system to negative
Moody's downgrades U.S. banking system to negative
Credit Suisse stock triggers trading pause after Saudi bank cuts support
Credit Suisse stock triggers trading pause after Saudi bank cuts support
Ex-New Orleans police officer sentenced to 14 years for sexually assaulting teen rape victim
Ex-New Orleans police officer sentenced to 14 years for sexually assaulting teen rape victim
Lloyd Austin slams Russian jet encounter with U.S. drone as 'risky, unsafe'
Lloyd Austin slams Russian jet encounter with U.S. drone as 'risky, unsafe'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement