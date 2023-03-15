Google discontinues sales of its Google Glass AR smart glasses

Google has announced it stopped selling its Glass Enterprise augmented reality glasses Wednesday in a move that discontinues the headset for the second time in 10 years. Photo courtesy of Google

March 15 (UPI) -- Google has announced it stopped selling its Glass Enterprise augmented reality glasses Wednesday in a move that discontinues the headset for the second time in 10 years. "Thank you for over a decade of innovation and partnership," Google said on its website Wednesday, as it announced the end of its smart glasses product line. Advertisement

"As of March 15, 2023, we will no longer sell Glass Enterprise Edition. We will continue supporting Glass Enterprise Edition until Sept. 15, 2023," the company said.

The smart glasses, which allow users to display small pieces of information on a transparent screen inside the user's field of vision, were originally targeted for consumers when they were first introduced in 2013.

Google stopped selling its first Glass edition, which was considered by many to be too expensive at $1,500, in January of 2015.

Two years later, Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 was revamped for the business sector, specifically for factories and surgeons. A speedier version, with a faster Qualcomm XR1 chip, was released in 2019 for $999.

Google did not reveal the reason behind its decision to discontinue the AR glasses Wednesday, as other tech companies -- including Apple and Meta -- develop their own smart glasses product line.

Advertisement

While Google announced it would stop selling its smart glasses headset as of Wednesday, the tech giant will continue to offer software updates through Sept. 15.

After that, Google will no longer release software updates for the glasses and its preinstalled Meet the Glass app may stop working.