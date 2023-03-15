Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 15, 2023 / 9:13 PM

Google discontinues sales of its Google Glass AR smart glasses

By Sheri Walsh
Google has announced it stopped selling its Glass Enterprise augmented reality glasses Wednesday in a move that discontinues the headset for the second time in 10 years. Photo courtesy of Google
Google has announced it stopped selling its Glass Enterprise augmented reality glasses Wednesday in a move that discontinues the headset for the second time in 10 years. Photo courtesy of Google

March 15 (UPI) -- Google has announced it stopped selling its Glass Enterprise augmented reality glasses Wednesday in a move that discontinues the headset for the second time in 10 years.

"Thank you for over a decade of innovation and partnership," Google said on its website Wednesday, as it announced the end of its smart glasses product line.

Advertisement

"As of March 15, 2023, we will no longer sell Glass Enterprise Edition. We will continue supporting Glass Enterprise Edition until Sept. 15, 2023," the company said.

The smart glasses, which allow users to display small pieces of information on a transparent screen inside the user's field of vision, were originally targeted for consumers when they were first introduced in 2013.

Google stopped selling its first Glass edition, which was considered by many to be too expensive at $1,500, in January of 2015.

Two years later, Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 was revamped for the business sector, specifically for factories and surgeons. A speedier version, with a faster Qualcomm XR1 chip, was released in 2019 for $999.

Google did not reveal the reason behind its decision to discontinue the AR glasses Wednesday, as other tech companies -- including Apple and Meta -- develop their own smart glasses product line.

Advertisement

While Google announced it would stop selling its smart glasses headset as of Wednesday, the tech giant will continue to offer software updates through Sept. 15.

After that, Google will no longer release software updates for the glasses and its preinstalled Meet the Glass app may stop working.

Read More

'Fortnite' maker agrees to $245M in FTC fines over unwanted purchases Google Doodle salutes Filipino Adobo

Latest Headlines

Florida amusement park settles lawsuit over teen's death, dismantles FreeFall ride
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Florida amusement park settles lawsuit over teen's death, dismantles FreeFall ride
March 15 (UPI) -- ICON Park in Orlando began tearing down a ride from which a Missouri teen fell to his death nearly a year ago.
Texas takes control of Houston's public schools, will install new superintendent, board
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas takes control of Houston's public schools, will install new superintendent, board
March 15 (UPI) -- Education officials in Texas have seized control of the largest school district in the state and will replace the leaders of the Houston Independent School District with a new superintendent and board.
1 person in critical condition after tree falls at San Antonio Zoo, injuring 7
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
1 person in critical condition after tree falls at San Antonio Zoo, injuring 7
March 15 (UPI) -- Seven people were hospitalized Wednesday after a tree fell on them at the San Antonio Zoo, leaving one person in critical condition.
Michigan bank holding company pleads guilty in $69M securities fraud case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Michigan bank holding company pleads guilty in $69M securities fraud case
March 15 (UPI) -- Financial services firm Sterling Bancorp agreed Wednesday to plead guilty to security fraud, including a $27.2 million fine, which will go towards paying restitution.
Officials say barge arriving in Puerto Rico carried migrants, cocaine and gun
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Officials say barge arriving in Puerto Rico carried migrants, cocaine and gun
March 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Coast Guard officers Tuesday arrested 18 stowaways on a barge arriving in San Juan, Puerto Rico, recovering a firearm and cocaine in the process.
Most Americans view mainline religious groups favorably, survey says
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Most Americans view mainline religious groups favorably, survey says
March 15 (UPI) -- Americans hold a favorable view of some of the country's largest religious groups, but have a negative view of Muslims, according to a new poll by Pew Research.
Former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti appointed U.S. ambassador to India
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti appointed U.S. ambassador to India
March 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate Wednesday confirmed former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti as the latest U.S. ambassador to India.
In Nevada speech, President Joe Biden urges cheaper prescription drugs, says 'more coming'
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
In Nevada speech, President Joe Biden urges cheaper prescription drugs, says 'more coming'
March 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden touted his plan to lower prescription drug costs in Nevada ahead of new federal rebates, promising "there's a lot more coming."
Two people dead in shooting near Portland International Airport
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Two people dead in shooting near Portland International Airport
March 15 (UPI) -- Two people are dead after a shooting at a hotel near Portland International Airport on Wednesday morning.
Kellogg Company to split snack and cereal products into separate companies under new names
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Kellogg Company to split snack and cereal products into separate companies under new names
March 15 (UPI) -- The Kellogg Company is rebranding its snack and cereal products under different names, the company announced Wednesday. The company's snacks will be listed under the brand "Kellanova" and cereals under "WK Kellogg Co."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea confirms missile launches, says it will 'annihilate the enemy'
North Korea confirms missile launches, says it will 'annihilate the enemy'
Two people dead in shooting near Portland International Airport
Two people dead in shooting near Portland International Airport
Seven Va. deputies charged with murder after inmate dies in their care
Seven Va. deputies charged with murder after inmate dies in their care
Credit Suisse stock triggers trading pause after Saudi bank cuts support
Credit Suisse stock triggers trading pause after Saudi bank cuts support
British Supreme Court sides with Ukraine in $3 billion loan dispute with Russia
British Supreme Court sides with Ukraine in $3 billion loan dispute with Russia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement