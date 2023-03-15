Former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti appointed U.S. ambassador to India

1/3

Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was confirmed Wednesday as the next U.S. ambassador to India, after the role had been vacant for two years. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate Wednesday confirmed former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti as the latest U.S. ambassador to India. The Senate voted 52 to 42 in favor of appointing Garcetti to the post, which has been vacant for two years. Advertisement

The 52-year-old had been facing pushback from from some Democrats after an investigation into his top adviser Rick Jacobs over sexual harassment allegations. The allegations stem from Garcetti's nine years as the 42nd mayor of Los Angeles.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, and Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., voted against Garcetti's appointment, while Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, gave him their support.

Biden initially nominated Garcetti in July 2021, but the nomination lapsed. The president then re-nominated him in January.

The Foreign Relations Committee voted last week, 13 to 8 in favor of moving Garcetti's nomination to Wednesday's full Senate vote.

"I'm thrilled with today's outcome, which was a decisive and bipartisan decision to fill a critical post that has been vacant for far too long. Now the hard work begins," Garcetti said in a statement, following the vote, thanking Biden and his bipartisan supporters.

"I'm deeply grateful to President Biden and the White House for the confidence and support throughout this process, and to all Senators on both sides of the aisle -- whether they voted for me or not -- for their thoughtful consideration. I'm ready and eager to begin my service representing our critical interests in India."

Former U.S. Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster stepped down from the post in 2021, following the 2020 presidential election.