Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 15, 2023 / 12:34 PM

U.S. energy demand is on the decline, federal data show

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Recent federal data show the amount of refined petroleum products sent to the market, a proxy for demand, is on the decline despite signs of lower inflation. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Recent federal data show the amount of refined petroleum products sent to the market, a proxy for demand, is on the decline despite signs of lower inflation. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Bloated crude oil inventories and a decline in the amount of petroleum products sent to the market suggest demand in the U.S. economy is faltering, Energy Department data from Wednesday show.

Data from the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the Energy Department, showed that commercial crude oil inventories increased by about 1.6 million barrels during the week ending March 10.

Advertisement

Now at a total of 480.1 million barrels, domestic storage is 7% higher than the five-year average for this time of year. Globally, the Paris-based International Energy Agency put oil inventories for the 38 members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development at an 18-month high.

In the U.S. economy, the total amount of refined petroleum products supplied over the four-week period ending March 10 declined by 6.4% relative to the same period last year. Economists use that metric as a proxy for demand.

RELATED February U.S. wholesale prices decline 0.1%, though banking concerns remain

Denton Cinquegrana, the chief oil analyst at the Oil Price Information Service, told UPI the product supplied figures are troubling.

"These are recessionary like numbers," he said.

Next week's forecast should indicate even more turmoil given emerging concerns of a banking crisis triggered by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in California.

Advertisement

"Some might wonder why a banking crisis is hitting oil so hard, as it is unlikely to impact crude demand and production," a research note emailed to UPI from Swiss investment bank UBS read. "But during periods of elevated volatility, investors tend to pull out of risky assets like oil and invest in safer corners of the market."

Elsewhere, while inflationary pressures in the U.S. economy are easing at both the retail and wholesale level, energy prices remain elevated. The all-energy component of the Consumer Price Index shows a 5.2% increase over the 12-month period ending in February.

Retail gasoline prices, meanwhile, are on the rise because of the adoption of the summer blend of gasoline, which is more expensive to make because of the additional steps needed to keep it from evaporating in warmer months.

RELATED China lowers expectation for economic growth in 2023

Motor club AAA put the national average retail price at $3.46 per gallon, above levels closer to $3.00 at the start of the year.

That trend could increase. Data show domestic gasoline production was down from week-ago levels.

Read More

Fed launches review of Silicon Valley Bank oversight

Latest Headlines

T-Mobile to acquire Mint Mobile
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
T-Mobile to acquire Mint Mobile
March 15 (UPI) -- T-Moble US announced Wednesday that it is acquiring Ka'ena Corporation and its subsidiaries Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile.
Federal judge in Texas hears arguments in lawsuit to ban abortion pill
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal judge in Texas hears arguments in lawsuit to ban abortion pill
March 15 (UPI) -- A lawsuit being argued before a federal judge in Texas Wednesday could halt nationwide distribution of a popular but controversial abortion drug that has been used for decades to terminate early pregnancies.
February U.S. wholesale prices decline 0.1%, though banking concerns remain
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
February U.S. wholesale prices decline 0.1%, though banking concerns remain
March 15 (UPI) -- In a sign of easing inflationary pressures, U.S. wholesale prices declined last month after advancing in January, federal data published Wednesday show.
President Joe Biden to urge cheaper prescription drugs in Nevada speech
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
President Joe Biden to urge cheaper prescription drugs in Nevada speech
March 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden travels to Nevada on Wednesday to tout his plan to lower prescription drug costs ahead of new federal rebates.
Special prosecutor in Alec Baldwin manslaughter trial steps down
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Special prosecutor in Alec Baldwin manslaughter trial steps down
March 15 (UPI) -- The special prosecutor in the "Rust" manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin has stepped down.
Seven Va. deputies charged with murder after inmate dies in their care
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Seven Va. deputies charged with murder after inmate dies in their care
March 15 (UPI) -- Seven deputies in Virginia have been arrested and charged with murder after a man in their custody died while being admitted to the hospital earlier this month, prosecutors said.
Wellesley students vote to admit trans men to women's college
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Wellesley students vote to admit trans men to women's college
March 15 (UPI) -- Students at Wellesley, an all women's college in Massachusetts, have voted to expand admission to non-binary and transgender applicants in a non-binding election.
San Francisco considers reparations of $5M for eligible Black residents
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
San Francisco considers reparations of $5M for eligible Black residents
March 14 (UPI) -- San Francisco city leaders are considering a reparations plan, presented during a public hearing Tuesday, that would repay each eligible Black resident $5 million to make amends for slavery and discrimination.
U.S. sues Rite Aid over opioid prescriptions
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. sues Rite Aid over opioid prescriptions
March 14 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday sued Rite Aid and several of its subsidiaries on allegations they knew their pharmacists had for years filled hundreds of thousands of illegal prescriptions for controlled substances.
Police arrest man for killing 4 people at 2 Alabama residences
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Police arrest man for killing 4 people at 2 Alabama residences
March 14 (UPI) -- An Alabama man was in police custody Tuesday on accusations of fatally shooting two people at a residence in Birmingham before traveling to St. Clair County where he killed again for a total of four victims.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Boeing Dreamliner order is fifth-largest in company history
Boeing Dreamliner order is fifth-largest in company history
Moody's downgrades U.S. banking system to negative
Moody's downgrades U.S. banking system to negative
Tyson Foods to close two chicken plants, affecting hundreds in Virginia, Arkansas
Tyson Foods to close two chicken plants, affecting hundreds in Virginia, Arkansas
North Korea confirms missile launches, says it will 'annihilate the enemy'
North Korea confirms missile launches, says it will 'annihilate the enemy'
Credit Suisse stock triggers trading pause after Saudi bank cuts support
Credit Suisse stock triggers trading pause after Saudi bank cuts support
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement