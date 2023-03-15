Officials say barge arriving in Puerto Rico carried migrants, cocaine and gun

1/2

Using a 45-foot-response boat (like the one pictured), U.S. Coast Guard officers Tuesday arrested 18 stowaways on a barge arriving in San Juan, Puerto Rico, recovering a firearm and cocaine in the process. Photo by Francis R. Malasig/EPA-EFE

March 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Coast Guard officers Tuesday arrested 18 stowaways on a barge arriving in San Juan, Puerto Rico, recovering a firearm and cocaine in the process. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assisted with the arrest after 16 migrants jumped off a barge and into the water as it arrived in the Port of San Juan, authorities said in a statement. Advertisement

Officers on a 45-foot Coast Guard response boat pulled them from the water.

With the aid of a K-9, officials also arrested two more women who attempted to hide onboard, locating them along with one handgun and several bricks of cocaine.

The migrants are citizens of the Dominican Republic, officials said, adding that they later were transported to U.S. Border Patrol Ramey Station in Puerto Rico.

After examining the cargo, officials said they determined the bricks amounted to 25 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated value of $264,500.

The barge arrived from Jacksonville, Fla. Officials are not sure how the two women got on board or managed to conceal themselves.

"Incidents like these are a clear indication of the great lengths and personal risks people are willing to take to illegally enter the United States," said Roberto Vaquero, CBP director of field operations in San Juan, in a statement.

Advertisement

"I am very proud of the diligence and professionalism demonstrated by our CBP officers and partner agencies in our ongoing efforts to protect our borders and communities," he said.