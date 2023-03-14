Trending
U.S. News
March 14, 2023 / 12:05 PM

Boeing Dreamliner order is fifth-largest in company history

By Simon Druker
1/5
Aerospace giant Boeing said Tuesday, it collectively received its fifth-largest commercial order in the company's 106-year history, for up to 121 of its 787 Dreamliner planes.
Aerospace giant Boeing said Tuesday, it collectively received its fifth-largest commercial order in the company’s 106-year history, for up to 121 of its 787 Dreamliner planes. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Aerospace giant Boeing said Tuesday, it collectively received its fifth-largest commercial order in the company's 106-year history.

The two orders are from the government of Saudi Arabia for up to 121 of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner passenger jets.

Together, the orders are valued at around $37 billion, according to the White House. It also said the order will "support over one million American jobs in the aerospace supply chain across 44 states."

The country's flag carrier, Saudi Arabian Airlines, made a firm order for 39 of the wide-body aircraft with an option for an additional 10 planes.

RELATED U.S. moves to seize Rosneft-owned Boeing 737 jet

Saudia already operates the Dreamliner, in addition to the extended range version of Boeing's larger 777-300.

Additionally, a new Saudi airline owned by the Kingdom's Public Investment Fund will purchase 39 of the aircraft, split over two different models. The airline will have options for 33 more planes.

Riyadh Air's mandate is to help the country reach its goal of attracting 100 million visitors annually by 2030.

RELATED Iran, Saudi Arabia announce normalization of diplomatic relations, Yemen undecided

The orders are for both 787-9 and 787-10 models of the Boeing aircraft, which is operated by more than 70 carriers worldwide and first flew in 2009.

Boeing touts the Dreamliner's fuel efficiency as a key reason for buyers to choose the plane. Its emissions can be up to 25% lower than the planes it replaces.

"Adding to its 787 Dreamliner fleet will enable SAUDIA to expand its long-haul service with outstanding range, capacity and efficiency," Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stan Deal said in a statement.

RELATED Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says Ukraine grain deal 'not being fulfilled at all'

"After more than 75 years of partnership, we are honored by SAUDIA's confidence in Boeing products and will continue to support Saudi Arabia's goal to expand sustainable air travel."

Individually, the planes retail for around $239 million, depending on options. They can seat between 250 and 290 passengers, depending on configuration.

The company's stock jumped on the news. Shares of Boeing were up 4.91% on the NYSE, trading at $213.35 as of 11:33 a.m. EDT.

"Saudi Arabia is truly taking flight," Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud said in a statement.

"Soaring to heights that few thought possible even a few years ago by opening up to tourism, expanding trade and investment, and making the entire Middle East region more prosperous, peaceful, and secure. The agreements reached today will also contribute to the Kingdom's transportation and tourism goals of serving 330 million passengers and attracting 100 million visitors by 2030."

Boeing Dreamliner takes maiden flight

The second Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen during taxi tests on August 19, 2009 at Paine Field airport in Everett, Washington. After two years of delays, the Dreamliner took its first flight on December 15, 2009. UPI/Boeing | License Photo

