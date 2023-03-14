Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 14, 2023 / 7:59 PM

Nor'easter blasts East Coast with heavy snow, gusty winds

By Sheri Walsh
The first nor’easter of the season is pummeling the Northeast United States with heavy snow, rain and wind, downing trees and causing thousands of power outages as blizzard conditions peak Tuesday night before easing early Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Derry New Hampshire Fire Department
The first nor’easter of the season is pummeling the Northeast United States with heavy snow, rain and wind, downing trees and causing thousands of power outages as blizzard conditions peak Tuesday night before easing early Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Derry New Hampshire Fire Department

March 14 (UPI) -- The first nor'easter of the season is pummeling the northeast United States with heavy snow, rain, and wind, as blizzard conditions are forecast to peak Tuesday night before easing early Wednesday.

The coastal storm has already dumped 2 feet of snow in parts of Massachusetts, Vermont, and New York. And it has downed power lines in New Hampshire, shut-down roads and schools throughout New England, and canceled hundreds of flights throughout the Northeast.

Advertisement

The nor'easter, which is a storm that brings winds from the northeast along the Eastern Seaboard, is the first to hit the East Coast this winter. According to the National Weather Service, the storm is "churning just northeast of Cape Cod and is anticipated to continue producing gusty winds and periods of heavy snow throughout New England into Wednesday."

The National Weather Service says heavy snow is forecast to fall through Tuesday night at about 2 to 3 inches per hour along the I-95 corridor from southern New England to Portland, Maine, with temperatures ranging from the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Advertisement

The National Weather Service in New York tweeted a view of the snow from Kent, which had already received 13" of wet, heavy snow as of Tuesday morning.

In addition to the snow, strong winds are forecast with gusts between 40 and 60 miles per hour, which could bring down more power lines and cause coastal flooding, according to the National Weather Service. Boston, Baltimore, and Philadelphia were under high wind alerts Tuesday.

The heaviest snowfall is forecast for the northern Hudson Valley of New York, as well as Hartford, Conn., and Springfield, Mass., which could lead to more travel difficulties, as police warned drivers to stay off the roads.

Already, the storm has closed roads in New Hampshire, including Interstate 93, which is one of the main highways through the state.

"I-93 closure due to fallen power line," New Hampshire State Police tweeted Tuesday.

Airports up and down the East Coast have canceled hundreds of flights and are urging passengers to "check with their airline on the status of their flight before coming to the airport," Boston Logan International Airport tweeted Tuesday. The weather cancelations are also affecting flights across the country.

Hundreds of thousands of power outages have been reported throughout the Northeast, due to heavy winds and downed trees, with more than 218,000 homes and businesses without power in New York, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine as of Tuesday evening, according to poweroutage.us.

Advertisement

In New Hampshire, a child suffered minor injuries Tuesday after the young girl was trapped by a fallen tree in the town of Derry. The Derry Fire Department said it spent 20 minutes using "chainsaws, shovels and their bare hands" to free the child.

Elections in more than 70 towns throughout New Hampshire had to be canceled Tuesday because of the storm, with many of them now rescheduled for March 28, according to the New Hampshire Department of State.

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul urged everyone to stay inside and off of the roads through Wednesday.

"Heavy snow has impacted much of the state today -- and it's not over yet. We are anticipating a very windy night with gusts of up to 45-55 mph," the governor tweeted.

"Please continue to avoid unnecessary travel so plows and emergency personnel can do their jobs."

Latest Headlines

In California community hit by mass shooting, Joe Biden touts initiative to curb gun violence
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
In California community hit by mass shooting, Joe Biden touts initiative to curb gun violence
March 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced an executive order aimed at curbing gun violence as the country has seen a series of high-profile shootings during the first few months of the year.
Website company to pay nearly $300,000 for failing to secure children's personal data
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Website company to pay nearly $300,000 for failing to secure children's personal data
March 14 (UPI) -- A website design and management company has agreed to pay nearly $300,000 for failing to secure personal information on a federally-funded Florida children's health insurance website, the Justice Department announced.
Head of Space Force testifies before Senate Armed Services panel on $30B budget proposal
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Head of Space Force testifies before Senate Armed Services panel on $30B budget proposal
March 14 (UPI) -- U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman testified before Senate subcommittee on Tuesday, one day after the Space Force released its $30 billion budget.
Ex-New Orleans police officer sentenced to 14 years for sexually assaulting teen rape victim
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-New Orleans police officer sentenced to 14 years for sexually assaulting teen rape victim
March 14 (UPI) -- A former New Orleans police officer was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Tuesday after being convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage rape victim.
Moody's downgrades U.S. banking system to negative
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Moody's downgrades U.S. banking system to negative
March 14 (UPI) -- Analytics firm Moody's Investors Service downgraded its rating of the American banking system as a whole on Tuesday.
Ohio AG sues Norfolk Southern over East Palestine toxic chemical train derailment
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ohio AG sues Norfolk Southern over East Palestine toxic chemical train derailment
March 14 (UPI) -- Ohio's attorney general filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Norfolk Southern over the February 3 train derailment that released toxic chemicals in East Palestine.
Tyson Foods to close two chicken plants, affecting hundreds in Virginia, Arkansas
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tyson Foods to close two chicken plants, affecting hundreds in Virginia, Arkansas
March 14 (UPI) -- Tyson Foods has announced that it will be closing two chicken plants in Virginia and Arkansas because of a drastic drop in sales over the past year.
Florida bills target gender-affirming healthcare, university diversity courses
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Florida bills target gender-affirming healthcare, university diversity courses
March 14 (UPI) -- A Florida Senate bill discussed in committee this week would allow state courts to revoke custody from parents "to protect" children who may be receiving or have received gender affirming healthcare.
'Fortnite' maker agrees to $245M in FTC fines over unwanted purchases
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
'Fortnite' maker agrees to $245M in FTC fines over unwanted purchases
March 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday it is finalizing a multimillion-dollar order against Epic Games, the maker of the popular video game "Fortnite," for tricking players into making unwanted purchases.
White House sets new drinking water standards targeting PFAS
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
White House sets new drinking water standards targeting PFAS
March 14 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced new national drinking water standards that address polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, limiting their exposure in humans.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chinook salmon fishing season canceled off coasts of Oregon, California
Chinook salmon fishing season canceled off coasts of Oregon, California
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles amid U.S.-South Korea drills
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles amid U.S.-South Korea drills
Boeing Dreamliner order is fifth-largest in company history
Boeing Dreamliner order is fifth-largest in company history
13-year-old girl abducted from Texas found in N.C.
13-year-old girl abducted from Texas found in N.C.
Judge issues arrest warrant for former Maryland chief of staff Roy McGrath
Judge issues arrest warrant for former Maryland chief of staff Roy McGrath
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement