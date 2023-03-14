Trending
Nor'easter prompts weather warnings from Maine to New Jersey

By Clyde Hughes
Infrared satellite image of Nor'easter that moved into the eastern seaboard on Monday. Photo courtesy of National Weather Service/UPI
Infrared satellite image of Nor'easter that moved into the eastern seaboard on Monday. Photo courtesy of National Weather Service/UPI

March 14 (UPI) -- From Maine to New Jersey, officials issued winter weather warnings as a strong Nor'easter roared into the region Monday night, which is expected to leave heavy snow, strong winds and downed power lines throughout.

New Hampshire reported steady snow and strong wind gusts and cold rain Monday night. In some areas, snow fell at about one-inch per hour. Meteorologists issued a winter weather advisory for nearly the entire state.

Forecasters said they expect the storm to intensify Tuesday afternoon through the evening with gusts reaching 40 to 50 mph near the coastline.

Reports of the potential of heavy, wet snow will likely lead to a cascade of snapped tree branches onto powerlines. That will often lead to extended power outages in areas affected by the storm.

RELATED Another atmospheric river to bring more rain, snow to California

Forecasters also predict minor coastal flooding at the time of high tides Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul activated the National Guard to help in the Capital and Mid-Hudson regions of the state expected to be hit by the storm. The state banned all tandem and empty tractor-trailers from I-87 Exit 17 to I-90 Exit 36 along with the length of the Berkshire Spur from I-87 Exit 21 to the Massachusetts border because of the heavy snow and strong winds.

"The forecasted snow totals for this winter storm keep increasing, and the weight of the snow combined with 45 mph wind gusts will almost certainly bring down tree branches and power lines," New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said in a statement.

RELATED California prepares for possible flooding as deluge of heavy rain, snow turns deadly

"New Yorkers should plan for two to three days straight of hazardous winter weather starting tonight. Only travel if absolutely necessary and keep your phones and other devices charged in case you need to call for assistance during a power outage."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy warned five counties in its northernmost region to brace for the Nor'easter for the next few days.

"While this winter storm is forecasted to mainly affect Northwestern Jersey, other areas of the state may also see snowfall and high wind gusts that could lead to power outages," Murphy said in a statement.

RELATED It's over: NOAA declares official end to La Niña

"Declaring a state of emergency for these five northern counties will allow us to effectively deploy State resources as necessary in the areas that will likely face the greatest impact, while the two-hour delayed opening and commercial vehicle restrictions will help keep our roads clear at crucial times."

