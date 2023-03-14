Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 14, 2023 / 8:51 PM

Assisted-care facility executives charged in 14 deaths from COVID-19 outbreak

By Joe Fisher
COVID-19 is especially dangerous for older people, even if they are vaccinated (like those in L.A. in 2020, pictured). Despite the risks, though, an assisted-care facility in Los Angeles is accused of taking in a patient from New York City in March 2020 without testing them for COVID-19. New York City healthcare facilities were in the throes of a rampant COVID-19 outbreak at the time. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
COVID-19 is especially dangerous for older people, even if they are vaccinated (like those in L.A. in 2020, pictured). Despite the risks, though, an assisted-care facility in Los Angeles is accused of taking in a patient from New York City in March 2020 without testing them for COVID-19. New York City healthcare facilities were in the throes of a rampant COVID-19 outbreak at the time. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles County prosecutor has announced charges against three executives of an assisted-care facility for a COVID-19 outbreak that led to the deaths of 14 people, including 13 residents.

In a press release Tuesday, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced charges against Jason Russo, Kimberly Butrum, and Loren Shook of Silverado Senior Living Management. They are charged with 13 felony counts of elder endangerment and five felony counts of violations causing death.

Advertisement

The facility is accused of taking in a patient from New York City in March 2020 without testing them for COVID-19. New York City healthcare facilities were in the throes of a rampant COVID-19 outbreak at the time.

After being admitted, the patient allegedly began displaying symptoms of COVID-19 infection and then tested positive, yet they were not quarantined from other residents. The facility is also accused of not prohibiting the entry of visitors who had traveled to places where COVID-19 was reported during the previous 14 days.

RELATED China to re-open visa applications after strict COVID-19 policies

ABC 7 Los Angeles reports that more than 100 residents were infected. At least 60 were residents and 45 were employees. One of those who died was an employee at the facility.

Advertisement

Gascon launched an investigation into the facility after the death of the employee, who ABC News identified as 32-year-old Brittany Ringo. She allegedly was ordered to admit the patient from New York City, who had arrived directly from the airport. She then tested positive on March 25 and died less than a month later.

"The investigation revealed that the Silverado management team was aware of the risks associated with admitting a new resident from a high-risk area and failed to follow the appropriate procedures to protect their employees and the vulnerable people in their care," Gascon said in a statement.

RELATED 'Fortnite' maker agrees to $245M in FTC fines over unwanted purchases

"These careless decisions created conditions that needlessly exposed Silverado staff and its residents to serious injury and -- tragically -- death."

RELATED Glenn Close tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Sunday's Oscars

Latest Headlines

Trees fall, power fails as heavy wind, rain batter California
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trees fall, power fails as heavy wind, rain batter California
March 14 (UPI) -- A new atmospheric river is washing over storm-ravaged California, bringing more rain, flooding and strong winds, along with heavy snow to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
In California community hit by mass shooting, Joe Biden touts initiative to curb gun violence
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
In California community hit by mass shooting, Joe Biden touts initiative to curb gun violence
March 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced an executive order aimed at curbing gun violence as the country has seen a series of high-profile shootings during the first few months of the year.
Nor'easter blasts East Coast with heavy snow, gusty winds
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Nor'easter blasts East Coast with heavy snow, gusty winds
March 14 (UPI) -- The first nor'easter of the season is pummeling the northeast United States with heavy snow, rain, and wind, as blizzard conditions are forecast to peak Tuesday night before easing early Wednesday.
Website company to pay nearly $300,000 for failing to secure children's personal data
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Website company to pay nearly $300,000 for failing to secure children's personal data
March 14 (UPI) -- A website design and management company has agreed to pay nearly $300,000 for failing to secure personal information on a federally-funded Florida children's health insurance website, the Justice Department announced.
Head of Space Force testifies before Senate Armed Services panel on $30B budget proposal
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Head of Space Force testifies before Senate Armed Services panel on $30B budget proposal
March 14 (UPI) -- U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman testified before Senate subcommittee on Tuesday, one day after the Space Force released its $30 billion budget.
Ex-New Orleans police officer sentenced to 14 years for sexually assaulting teen rape victim
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ex-New Orleans police officer sentenced to 14 years for sexually assaulting teen rape victim
March 14 (UPI) -- A former New Orleans police officer was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Tuesday after being convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage rape victim.
Moody's downgrades U.S. banking system to negative
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Moody's downgrades U.S. banking system to negative
March 14 (UPI) -- Analytics firm Moody's Investors Service downgraded its rating of the American banking system as a whole on Tuesday.
Ohio AG sues Norfolk Southern over East Palestine toxic chemical train derailment
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ohio AG sues Norfolk Southern over East Palestine toxic chemical train derailment
March 14 (UPI) -- Ohio's attorney general filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Norfolk Southern over the February 3 train derailment that released toxic chemicals in East Palestine.
Tyson Foods to close two chicken plants, affecting hundreds in Virginia, Arkansas
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Tyson Foods to close two chicken plants, affecting hundreds in Virginia, Arkansas
March 14 (UPI) -- Tyson Foods has announced that it will be closing two chicken plants in Virginia and Arkansas because of a drastic drop in sales over the past year.
Florida bills target gender-affirming healthcare, university diversity courses
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Florida bills target gender-affirming healthcare, university diversity courses
March 14 (UPI) -- A Florida Senate bill discussed in committee this week would allow state courts to revoke custody from parents "to protect" children who may be receiving or have received gender affirming healthcare.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles amid U.S.-South Korea drills
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles amid U.S.-South Korea drills
Boeing Dreamliner order is fifth-largest in company history
Boeing Dreamliner order is fifth-largest in company history
13-year-old girl abducted from Texas found in N.C.
13-year-old girl abducted from Texas found in N.C.
Judge issues arrest warrant for former Maryland chief of staff Roy McGrath
Judge issues arrest warrant for former Maryland chief of staff Roy McGrath
Skeletal remains of Roman aristocrat unearthed in ancient cemetery in Britain
Skeletal remains of Roman aristocrat unearthed in ancient cemetery in Britain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement