Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 14, 2023 / 9:09 PM

Trees fall, power fails as heavy wind, rain batter California

By Sheri Walsh
1/5
A tree and power lines blown over by 50 mph winds block El Camino Real in Burlingame, Calif., on Tuesday. Hundreds of thousands of residents are without power as fierce winds and an atmospheric river of moisture have battered the state in the last 24 hours. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
A tree and power lines blown over by 50 mph winds block El Camino Real in Burlingame, Calif., on Tuesday. Hundreds of thousands of residents are without power as fierce winds and an atmospheric river of moisture have battered the state in the last 24 hours. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- A new atmospheric river is washing over storm-ravaged California, bringing more rain, flooding and strong winds, along with heavy snow to the mountains.

Tuesday's storm is the 11th atmospheric river to hit Northern California this winter and is forecast to affect California through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Advertisement

"Concentrated areas of heavy rainfall combined with snowmelt over the higher terrain, and especially the foothills of the central and southern Sierra Nevada, will foster locally significant runoff and flash flooding concerns going through the afternoon and evening hours," the National Weather Service tweeted Tuesday.

The storm hit Northern California on Monday and moved into central and southern California on Tuesday, with rain falling as much as 1 inch per hour in some places, along with heavy winds blowing up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Advertisement

The winds combined with the saturated soil have downed hundreds of trees, raised the risk of landslides, and caused hundreds of thousands of power outages throughout the state. More than 336,000 homes and businesses were in the dark Tuesday evening, according to poweroutage.us.

Gusty winds also delayed and canceled flights at San Francisco International Airport, where the airport tweeted there was a ground stop earlier Tuesday. The airport is urging passengers to check with their airline before heading to the airport.

Downed trees in Monterey forced that city to close a number of roads including scenic Highway 1.

This is the 11th atmospheric river to hit the state this winter, with the latest just last week. On Friday, President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency as parts of California have dealt with significant flooding.

During last week's storm, a levee broke and flooded Pajaro. California's Department of Water Resources is currently working to repair that breach.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Assisted-care facility executives charged in 14 deaths from COVID-19 outbreak
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Assisted-care facility executives charged in 14 deaths from COVID-19 outbreak
March 14 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles County prosecutor has announced charges against three executives of an assisted care facility for a COVID-19 outbreak that led to the deaths of 14 people, including 13 residents.
In California community hit by mass shooting, Joe Biden touts initiative to curb gun violence
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
In California community hit by mass shooting, Joe Biden touts initiative to curb gun violence
March 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced an executive order aimed at curbing gun violence as the country has seen a series of high-profile shootings during the first few months of the year.
Nor'easter blasts East Coast with heavy snow, gusty winds
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Nor'easter blasts East Coast with heavy snow, gusty winds
March 14 (UPI) -- The first nor'easter of the season is pummeling the northeast United States with heavy snow, rain, and wind, as blizzard conditions are forecast to peak Tuesday night before easing early Wednesday.
Website company to pay nearly $300,000 for failing to secure children's personal data
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Website company to pay nearly $300,000 for failing to secure children's personal data
March 14 (UPI) -- A website design and management company has agreed to pay nearly $300,000 for failing to secure personal information on a federally-funded Florida children's health insurance website, the Justice Department announced.
Head of Space Force testifies before Senate Armed Services panel on $30B budget proposal
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Head of Space Force testifies before Senate Armed Services panel on $30B budget proposal
March 14 (UPI) -- U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman testified before Senate subcommittee on Tuesday, one day after the Space Force released its $30 billion budget.
Ex-New Orleans police officer sentenced to 14 years for sexually assaulting teen rape victim
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ex-New Orleans police officer sentenced to 14 years for sexually assaulting teen rape victim
March 14 (UPI) -- A former New Orleans police officer was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Tuesday after being convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage rape victim.
Moody's downgrades U.S. banking system to negative
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Moody's downgrades U.S. banking system to negative
March 14 (UPI) -- Analytics firm Moody's Investors Service downgraded its rating of the American banking system as a whole on Tuesday.
Ohio AG sues Norfolk Southern over East Palestine toxic chemical train derailment
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ohio AG sues Norfolk Southern over East Palestine toxic chemical train derailment
March 14 (UPI) -- Ohio's attorney general filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Norfolk Southern over the February 3 train derailment that released toxic chemicals in East Palestine.
Tyson Foods to close two chicken plants, affecting hundreds in Virginia, Arkansas
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Tyson Foods to close two chicken plants, affecting hundreds in Virginia, Arkansas
March 14 (UPI) -- Tyson Foods has announced that it will be closing two chicken plants in Virginia and Arkansas because of a drastic drop in sales over the past year.
Florida bills target gender-affirming healthcare, university diversity courses
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Florida bills target gender-affirming healthcare, university diversity courses
March 14 (UPI) -- A Florida Senate bill discussed in committee this week would allow state courts to revoke custody from parents "to protect" children who may be receiving or have received gender affirming healthcare.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles amid U.S.-South Korea drills
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles amid U.S.-South Korea drills
Boeing Dreamliner order is fifth-largest in company history
Boeing Dreamliner order is fifth-largest in company history
13-year-old girl abducted from Texas found in N.C.
13-year-old girl abducted from Texas found in N.C.
Judge issues arrest warrant for former Maryland chief of staff Roy McGrath
Judge issues arrest warrant for former Maryland chief of staff Roy McGrath
Skeletal remains of Roman aristocrat unearthed in ancient cemetery in Britain
Skeletal remains of Roman aristocrat unearthed in ancient cemetery in Britain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement