Former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder of Colorado dies at 82

Former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder, D-Colo., who died at the age of 82 on Mondday. Photo courtesy of the Biographical Directory of the United States Congress

March 14 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder, D-Colo., who helped usher in the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993 and left her mark as one of the few women in Congress when she was first elected in 1972, died Monday at 82. Her former press secretary Andrea Camp said she died at a hospital in Celebration, Fla. After suffering a stroke. Advertisement

Schroeder was re-elected 11 times from her Denver district and made a reputation of holding her male counterparts, even in her own party, accountable on issues she was close to. The style helped her become one of the most recognized figures in the feminist movement even though Schroeder admitted it cost her committee leadership positions.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend and mentor Pat Schroeder," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said on Facebook. "I have known Pat since my childhood, and she was a dear friend to our family. Her frequent emails always brought a smile to my face and she was so proud of the work we are doing here in Colorado.

RELATED Legendary Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant dies at 95

"Her wit, her passion, her love for country will be missed not only by those who knew her but by our whole state and the entire nation. Farewell Pat, and thank you for being uniquely yourself."

Advertisement

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., said Schroeder was a trailblazer for women legislators.

"Saddened to hear about the passing of Pat Schroeder," she said on Twitter. "Her wit and tenacity paved the way for many women in politics and she will be greatly missed. Tom and I are thinking of Pat's husband and family today."

RELATED Raquel Welch dies at 82

The Family and Medical Leave Act provides job protection for millions of families to care for a newborn, a sick child or a parent.

"What an amazing leader," former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile said on Twitter. "Former Congresswoman Patricia Schroeder -- who wielded barbed wit, dies at 82."

Notable Deaths of 2023