Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 14, 2023 / 10:28 AM

Former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder of Colorado dies at 82

By Clyde Hughes
Former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder, D-Colo., who died at the age of 82 on Mondday. Photo courtesy of the Biographical Directory of the United States Congress
Former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder, D-Colo., who died at the age of 82 on Mondday. Photo courtesy of the Biographical Directory of the United States Congress

March 14 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder, D-Colo., who helped usher in the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993 and left her mark as one of the few women in Congress when she was first elected in 1972, died Monday at 82.

Her former press secretary Andrea Camp said she died at a hospital in Celebration, Fla. After suffering a stroke.

Advertisement

Schroeder was re-elected 11 times from her Denver district and made a reputation of holding her male counterparts, even in her own party, accountable on issues she was close to. The style helped her become one of the most recognized figures in the feminist movement even though Schroeder admitted it cost her committee leadership positions.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend and mentor Pat Schroeder," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said on Facebook. "I have known Pat since my childhood, and she was a dear friend to our family. Her frequent emails always brought a smile to my face and she was so proud of the work we are doing here in Colorado.

RELATED Legendary Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant dies at 95

"Her wit, her passion, her love for country will be missed not only by those who knew her but by our whole state and the entire nation. Farewell Pat, and thank you for being uniquely yourself."

Advertisement

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., said Schroeder was a trailblazer for women legislators.

"Saddened to hear about the passing of Pat Schroeder," she said on Twitter. "Her wit and tenacity paved the way for many women in politics and she will be greatly missed. Tom and I are thinking of Pat's husband and family today."

RELATED Raquel Welch dies at 82

The Family and Medical Leave Act provides job protection for millions of families to care for a newborn, a sick child or a parent.

"What an amazing leader," former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile said on Twitter. "Former Congresswoman Patricia Schroeder -- who wielded barbed wit, dies at 82."

RELATED Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61

Notable Deaths of 2023

Pat Schroeder
Former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder, D-Colo., who helped usher in the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993. Schroeder died at age 82 on March 13. Photo courtesy of the Biographical Directory of the U.S. Congress

Latest Headlines

Meta to lay off 10,000 more employees, close hiring for 5,000 roles
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Meta to lay off 10,000 more employees, close hiring for 5,000 roles
March 14 (UPI) -- Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced Tuesday that it would layoff 10,000 more employees and close hiring for 5,000 open roles.
U.S. monthly inflation moderates to 0.4% ahead of next Fed rate decision
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. monthly inflation moderates to 0.4% ahead of next Fed rate decision
March 14 (UPI) -- Consumer-level inflation moderated somewhat in February, U.S. federal data from Tuesday show, but it remains elevated at 6% over the last 12 months, well above the target rate for policy makers.
Southwest announces increased staffing to avoid cancellations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Southwest announces increased staffing to avoid cancellations
March 14 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines said Tuesday that it would increase staffing and equipment to avoid another round of mass cancellations that cost the company millions of dollars.
U.S. to extend stay of Ukrainian refugees who fled war through Mexico
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. to extend stay of Ukrainian refugees who fled war through Mexico
March 14 (UPI) -- Thousands of Ukrainian refugees who entered the United States through Mexico last year to escape the Russian invasion may get to remain in the country for at least another year, the Biden administration announced.
Nor'easter prompts weather warnings from Maine to New Jersey
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Nor'easter prompts weather warnings from Maine to New Jersey
March 14 (UPI) -- From Maine to New Jersey, officials issued winter weather warnings as a strong Nor'easter roared into the region Monday night, expected to leave heavy snow, strong winds and downed power lines.
Joe Biden to announce executive order aimed at curbing gun violence
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Joe Biden to announce executive order aimed at curbing gun violence
March 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday is expected to announce an executive order aimed at curbing gun violence as the country has seen a series of high-profile shootings during the first few months of the year.
13-year-old girl abducted from Texas found in N.C.
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
13-year-old girl abducted from Texas found in N.C.
March 14 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old girl abducted two weeks ago from her home in Texas has been found locked in a shed in North Carolina, authorities said.
Fed launches review of Silicon Valley Bank oversight
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Fed launches review of Silicon Valley Bank oversight
March 14 (UPI) -- Days after Silicon Valley Bank failed and sent shockwaves through the financial system, the Federal Reserve Board said it has launched a review of its oversight of the tech startup lender.
Biden says Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden says Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy
March 14 (UPI) -- Former President Jimmy Carter, who is in hospice care in Georgia, has asked Joe Biden to deliver his eulogy, the president said.
U.S. sues Rite Aid over opioid prescriptions
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. sues Rite Aid over opioid prescriptions
March 14 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday sued Rite Aid and several of its subsidiaries on allegations they knew their pharmacists had for years filled hundreds of thousands of illegal prescriptions for controlled substances.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chinook salmon fishing season canceled off coasts of Oregon, California
Chinook salmon fishing season canceled off coasts of Oregon, California
Judge issues arrest warrant for former Maryland chief of staff Roy McGrath
Judge issues arrest warrant for former Maryland chief of staff Roy McGrath
White House approves ConocoPhillips Alaska oil drilling project
White House approves ConocoPhillips Alaska oil drilling project
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles amid U.S.-South Korea drills
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles amid U.S.-South Korea drills
13-year-old girl abducted from Texas found in N.C.
13-year-old girl abducted from Texas found in N.C.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement