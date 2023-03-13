McConnell released from hospital to rehab after concussion, fractured rib

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was moved to a rehabilitation facility Monday after being released from the hospital where he was treated for a concussion and rib fracture, according to his office. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was moved to a rehabilitation facility Monday after being released from the hospital where he was treated for a concussion and rib fracture following a fall, his office announced. McConnell, 81, was hospitalized Wednesday night for the concussion after he tripped and fell at a dinner event at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, D.C. Advertisement

"At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an in-patient rehabilitation facility before he returns home," McConnell's communications director, David Popp, said in a statement Monday.

"Over the course of treatment this weekend, the leader's medical team discovered that he also suffered a minor rib fracture on Wednesday, for which he is also being treated," Popp added.

McConnell is expected to spend the next week or two at the rehabilitation facility, according to his office.

McConnell was appearing at a private dinner Wednesday for the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC he launched to elect Republicans to the Senate, when he fell.

At 81, McConnell is among the oldest politicians in the Senate and is the 13th longest-serving senator in history with 38 years in office.

Last week's fall was not his first. In 2019, McConnell fractured his shoulder in a fall at his home in Kentucky.

McConnell is one of several senators who have been sidelined in recent weeks for health reasons.

Newly elected Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., checked himself into a hospital last month for clinical depression. The 53-year-old will be away from the chamber for an indefinite period of time.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 89, who recently announced she will not run for re-election, received treatment last month at a San Francisco hospital for a case of shingles.