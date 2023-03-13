Marathon standoff with barricaded gunman in Los Angeles County ends

Authorities on Sunday said a gunman who barricaded himself in a Los Angeles County has died by suicide. Photo courtesy of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department/ Twitter

March 13 (UPI) -- A marathon standoff with an armed suspect who barricaded himself in a Los Angeles County residence came to an end Sunday, more than 48 hours after it started with shots fired at deputies, authorities said. Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis tweeted Sunday afternoon that the unidentified suspect had died by suicide. Advertisement

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed in a brief statement that the standoff had ended and its Special Enforcement Bureau had concluded its "tactical response" to the situation.

The standoff at the residence in the 16900 block of Wing Lane in Valinda began Friday at about 2:30 p.m. when deputies with the Industry Sheriff's Station responded to a call concerning an assault with a deadly weapon, the LACSD said in a statement.

On arrival, the suspect opened fire on the responding law enforcement before barricading himself inside the residence as deputies returned fire.

No deputies were injured in the gunfight, though one woman at the scene was transported to the hospital with injuries unrelated to gunfire, authorities said.

The situation prompted authorities to evacuate nearby residences, with Solis stating Sunday that her office was working to reunite families and coordinate their safe return to their homes.

"On behalf of Industry Sheriff's Station, we want to thank our community for their patience and understanding during this unprecedented time," Industry Sheriff's Station Capt. Rick Rector said in a statement. "Although these incidents are unfortunate, your safety is our priority and will remain our priority in every situation."