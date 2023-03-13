Suspect in Missouri police killing arrested after 13-hour standoff

Hermann, Mo., Sgt. Mason Griffith was killed in a shooting at a Casey's General Store in Hermann on Sunday night. A suspect was arrested on Monday following a 13-hour standoff outside of a nearby home. Photo courtesy of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F/ Twitter

March 13 (UPI) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT team arrested a man suspected of killing a police officer on Monday following a 13-hour standoff. Kenneth Lee Simpson of Eureka, Mo., was arrested at a home in Hermann, Mo. The 35-year-old is a suspect in the shooting of two Hermann police officers on Sunday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. One officer, Sgt. Mason Griffith, died from his injuries, and 31-year-old officer Adam Sullentrup was hospitalized and is in critical condition. Advertisement

The shooting happened at a Casey's General Store on State Highway 19. The officers reportedly entered the store to arrest Simpson for several outstanding warrants in Franklin and Warren counties.

According to the St. Louis Dispatch, Simpson hid in a home near the convenience store following the shooting. Two women exited the home with their hands raised and told officers there was still someone inside. Officers continued to press Simpson overnight, urging him on loudspeaker to surrender himself, but to no avail.

At about 11 a.m. CST on Monday, officers reportedly used a robot to open a screen door to the home and then sent a drone inside the residence to search for the suspect. At about 2 p.m., a tactical team launched tear gas into the home, forcing Simpson to exit. At that point, he was apprehended.

Griffith was a 13-year veteran of the Hermann Police Department, the FBI said in a tweet. There were no immediate reports about his age.

"Hermann Police Department Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith will never be forgotten, and Missouri will always be grateful," Gov. Mike Parsons tweeted. "Teresa and I are praying for Mason's family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers."