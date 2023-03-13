Retail gasoline prices move higher, bucking broader market trends

1/3

March 13 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices in the U.S. economy continue to rise in response to activity at the nation's refineries, with data Monday showing the price at the pump is up nearly 10 cents from this time last week. AAA listed a national average retail price of $3.47 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, up from the $3.40 average one week ago, but still well below year-ago levels of $4.32 per gallon. Advertisement

Prices are increasing in response to activity at the nation's refineries. Starting March 1, refineries need to start making a summer blend of gasoline, which is more expensive to make.

"With the transition to more expensive summer gasoline underway coast to coast, wholesale gasoline prices continue to inch up at a rate typical for this time of year, reflected in the national average rising for the second straight week," said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The summer blend is more expensive because of the additional processes needed to keep it from evaporating during warmer months. Last year, prices jumped from $2.71 on average at the start of March to just over $5 per gallon by June, though much of that was supported by a premium coming from the war in Ukraine.

Fast forward a year, and the economy is suffering under lingering inflationary pressures. The collapse last week of Silicon Valley Bank, a tech startup lender, was the first major bank to fail in more than two years, triggering fears of a repeat of the banking crisis the helped usher in the so-called Great Recession from 2007-08.

The bank's collapse sparked a panic on Wall Street. Both the Dow and the S&P 500 were down about 1% at the start of the trading day in New York, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ was down about 0.75%.

The situation was more severe for commodities. The price for Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, was down 4% to trade below $80 per barrel for the first time since early February.

That would normally bring relief to the pump, though DeHaan suggested that "continued refinery maintenance and the higher cost of seasonal blends of fuel are offsetting oil's decline."

While $4 gas is certainly in the cards, it's unlikely that prices will reach the peak levels from last year, barring a black swan event. The government expects retail gas prices will average $3.39 per gallon this year, a good 60 cents lower than last year, and fall again to $3.10 next year.

