Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 13, 2023 / 10:25 AM

Retail gasoline prices move higher, bucking broader market trends

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
U.S. retail gasoline prices were up 10 cents from this time last week, AAA reported Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
U.S. retail gasoline prices were up 10 cents from this time last week, AAA reported Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices in the U.S. economy continue to rise in response to activity at the nation's refineries, with data Monday showing the price at the pump is up nearly 10 cents from this time last week.

AAA listed a national average retail price of $3.47 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, up from the $3.40 average one week ago, but still well below year-ago levels of $4.32 per gallon.

Advertisement

Prices are increasing in response to activity at the nation's refineries. Starting March 1, refineries need to start making a summer blend of gasoline, which is more expensive to make.

"With the transition to more expensive summer gasoline underway coast to coast, wholesale gasoline prices continue to inch up at a rate typical for this time of year, reflected in the national average rising for the second straight week," said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

RELATED HSBC buys British arm of failed Silicon Valley Bank

The summer blend is more expensive because of the additional processes needed to keep it from evaporating during warmer months. Last year, prices jumped from $2.71 on average at the start of March to just over $5 per gallon by June, though much of that was supported by a premium coming from the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Fast forward a year, and the economy is suffering under lingering inflationary pressures. The collapse last week of Silicon Valley Bank, a tech startup lender, was the first major bank to fail in more than two years, triggering fears of a repeat of the banking crisis the helped usher in the so-called Great Recession from 2007-08.

The bank's collapse sparked a panic on Wall Street. Both the Dow and the S&P 500 were down about 1% at the start of the trading day in New York, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ was down about 0.75%.

RELATED Authorities shut down Silicon Valley Bank, first such failure since 2020

The situation was more severe for commodities. The price for Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, was down 4% to trade below $80 per barrel for the first time since early February.

That would normally bring relief to the pump, though DeHaan suggested that "continued refinery maintenance and the higher cost of seasonal blends of fuel are offsetting oil's decline."

While $4 gas is certainly in the cards, it's unlikely that prices will reach the peak levels from last year, barring a black swan event. The government expects retail gas prices will average $3.39 per gallon this year, a good 60 cents lower than last year, and fall again to $3.10 next year.

Advertisement

Read More

Stable retail gasoline prices might not last

Latest Headlines

Biden to meet with AUKUS leaders in San Diego to discuss submarine deal
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Biden to meet with AUKUS leaders in San Diego to discuss submarine deal
March 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is set to announce a major agreement with Australia and Britain to build a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines that would serve to counter aggression by Chinese naval forces in the Pacific.
Biden says deposits safe, management will be fired after bank closures
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden says deposits safe, management will be fired after bank closures
March 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said on Monday that swift action to protect deposits of two closed banks was meant to assure Americans that the U.S. banking system remained strong.
Marathon standoff with barricaded gunman in Los Angeles County ends
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Marathon standoff with barricaded gunman in Los Angeles County ends
March 13 (UPI) -- A marathon standoff with an armed suspect who barricaded himself in a Los Angeles County residence came to an end Sunday, more than 48 hours after it started with shots fired at deputies, authorities said.
Days after Silicon Valley Bank fails, regulators close Signature Bank
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Days after Silicon Valley Bank fails, regulators close Signature Bank
March 12 (UPI) -- Regulators shut down New York's Signature Bank on Sunday, the second bank to be shuttered in a matter of days,
Treasury Secretary Yellen says no bailout for Silicon Valley Bank
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Treasury Secretary Yellen says no bailout for Silicon Valley Bank
March 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Silicon Valley Bank's collapse will not warrant a government bailout.
8 dead after boats purportedly carrying migrants capsize off California
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
8 dead after boats purportedly carrying migrants capsize off California
March 12 (UPI) -- At least eight people are dead after two boats began to capsize off the coast of San Diego, believed to be smuggling migrants.
Ukrainian artists petition to leave country as U.S. returns Ukrainian artifacts seized from Russia
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Ukrainian artists petition to leave country as U.S. returns Ukrainian artifacts seized from Russia
March 12 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian Culture Ministry has responded to petitions by artists to leave the country amid the war with Russia as the United States returned artifacts to Ukraine seized from Russia.
13-year-old boy stabs 14-year-old sister in New York
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
13-year-old boy stabs 14-year-old sister in New York
March 12 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old boy in New York City allegedly stabbed his 14-year-old sister multiple times with a steak knife.
New York moves to strip Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall of liquor licenses
U.S. News // 1 day ago
New York moves to strip Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall of liquor licenses
March 12 (UPI) -- Madison Square Garden, the famed Manhattan arena, may lose its liquor license amid an escalating feud between regulators and the venue's parent company.
Texas House unveils bill giving state authority to 'repel,' return migrants from Mexico
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Texas House unveils bill giving state authority to 'repel,' return migrants from Mexico
March 12 (UPI) -- Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan threw his support behind a striking border security bill that would create a state unit of officers empowered to "repel" and arrest migrants crossing the border.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian official hits back after analysts assert that she confirmed Kremlin infighting
Russian official hits back after analysts assert that she confirmed Kremlin infighting
New York moves to strip Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall of liquor licenses
New York moves to strip Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall of liquor licenses
Russian Patriarch Kirill blasts Ukraine for ordering church to leave Kyiv monastery
Russian Patriarch Kirill blasts Ukraine for ordering church to leave Kyiv monastery
Days after Silicon Valley Bank fails, regulators close Signature Bank
Days after Silicon Valley Bank fails, regulators close Signature Bank
Biden says deposits safe, management will be fired after bank closures
Biden says deposits safe, management will be fired after bank closures
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement