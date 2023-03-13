Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 13, 2023 / 2:00 PM

FBI hate crime stats show 11.6% increase in 2021

By Simon Druker
1/3
The amount of hate crimes reported in the United States increased by 11.6% from 2020 to 2021, according to new figures released by the FBI (Director Christopher Wray pictured) Monday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The amount of hate crimes reported in the United States increased by 11.6% from 2020 to 2021, according to new figures released by the FBI (Director Christopher Wray pictured) Monday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- The amount of hate crimes reported in the United States actually increased by 11.6% from 2020 to 2021, according to new figures released by the FBI Monday.

The bureau released supplementary reporting numbers collected using its National Incident-Based Reporting System.

Advertisement

Those NIBRS numbers were combined with initial Uniform Crime Reporting stats the bureau issued in December.

The amount of crime statistics reported fell during the period in question, as several law enforcement agencies on the state, local and federal levels worked to shift to the new NIBRS method of data reporting.

Initially, data not submitted ahead of the reporting deadline was not included in preliminary hate crime statistics for 2021.

Monday's new combined data now shows the number of hate crimes jumped to 9,065 in 2021, up from 8,120 in 2020.

The supplemental hate crime dataset shows 10,840 incidents and 12,411 related offenses being "motivated by bias toward race, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender, and gender identity," according to the FBI.

Nine murders and 13 rapes were reported as hate crimes, according to FBI numbers.

Of that number, 5,781 hate crimes are classified as crimes against people or persons in 2021.

Advertisement

More than 44% of the total number were reported as intimidation, 39.5% as simple assault and 18.3% as aggravated assault.

In 2021, the Justice Department charged more than 70 defendants in over 60 different cases, resulting in more than 60 convictions.

Read More

On This Day: Lee Boyd Malvo sentenced to life for D.C. sniper shootings LAPD arrests suspect accused of shooting 2 Jewish men leaving places of worship Biden blasts 'denialism' while discussing racism during 'Till' screening

Latest Headlines

Trump attorney says ex-president will not testify to grand jury in Stormy Daniels probe
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Trump attorney says ex-president will not testify to grand jury in Stormy Daniels probe
March 13 (UPI) -- Attorneys for former President Donald Trump said he has no plans to appear in front of a New York grand jury investigating his alleged role in a hush-money scheme involving adult film star Stormy Daniels.
White House approves ConocoPhillips Alaska oil drilling project
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
White House approves ConocoPhillips Alaska oil drilling project
March 13 (UPI) -- The White House on Monday approved ConocoPhillips' Willow oil project on the North Slope of Alaska while moving to reduce the overall footprint of the project.
Transportation Department urges Congress to ban airline family seating fees
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Transportation Department urges Congress to ban airline family seating fees
March 13 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Monday, urged Congress to pass the necessary laws to guarantee families are allowed to sit together while traveling by plane, without incurring extra fees.
Microgrid solutions provider Capstone sees revival for Alaska's oil and gas
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Microgrid solutions provider Capstone sees revival for Alaska's oil and gas
March 13 (UPI) -- Microgrid solutions provider Capstone Green Energy Corp. said Monday that new orders for oil and gas work in Alaska show the northernmost U.S. state is primed for increased production.
Biden to meet with AUKUS leaders in San Diego to discuss submarine deal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to meet with AUKUS leaders in San Diego to discuss submarine deal
March 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is set to announce a major agreement with Australia and Britain to build a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines that would serve to counter aggression by Chinese naval forces in the Pacific.
Retail gasoline prices move higher, bucking broader market trends
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Retail gasoline prices move higher, bucking broader market trends
March 13 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices in the U.S. economy continue to rise in response to activity at the nation's refineries, with data Monday showing the price at the pump is up nearly 10 cents from this time last week.
Biden says deposits safe, management will be fired after bank closures
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden says deposits safe, management will be fired after bank closures
March 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said on Monday that swift action to protect deposits of two closed banks was meant to assure Americans that the U.S. banking system remained strong.
Marathon standoff with barricaded gunman in Los Angeles County ends
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Marathon standoff with barricaded gunman in Los Angeles County ends
March 13 (UPI) -- A marathon standoff with an armed suspect who barricaded himself in a Los Angeles County residence came to an end Sunday, more than 48 hours after it started with shots fired at deputies, authorities said.
Days after Silicon Valley Bank fails, regulators close Signature Bank
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Days after Silicon Valley Bank fails, regulators close Signature Bank
March 12 (UPI) -- Regulators shut down New York's Signature Bank on Sunday, the second bank to be shuttered in a matter of days,
Treasury Secretary Yellen says no bailout for Silicon Valley Bank
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Treasury Secretary Yellen says no bailout for Silicon Valley Bank
March 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Silicon Valley Bank's collapse will not warrant a government bailout.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian Patriarch Kirill blasts Ukraine for ordering church to leave Kyiv monastery
Russian Patriarch Kirill blasts Ukraine for ordering church to leave Kyiv monastery
Biden says deposits safe, management will be fired after bank closures
Biden says deposits safe, management will be fired after bank closures
Volodymyr Zelensky: 1,100 Russian soldiers killed in Bakhmut, Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky: 1,100 Russian soldiers killed in Bakhmut, Ukraine
Days after Silicon Valley Bank fails, regulators close Signature Bank
Days after Silicon Valley Bank fails, regulators close Signature Bank
Berlin to allow women to swim topless in city pools after discrimination complaint
Berlin to allow women to swim topless in city pools after discrimination complaint
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement