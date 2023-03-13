FBI hate crime stats show 11.6% increase in 2021

1/3

The amount of hate crimes reported in the United States increased by 11.6% from 2020 to 2021, according to new figures released by the FBI (Director Christopher Wray pictured) Monday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- The amount of hate crimes reported in the United States actually increased by 11.6% from 2020 to 2021, according to new figures released by the FBI Monday. The bureau released supplementary reporting numbers collected using its National Incident-Based Reporting System. Advertisement

Those NIBRS numbers were combined with initial Uniform Crime Reporting stats the bureau issued in December.

The amount of crime statistics reported fell during the period in question, as several law enforcement agencies on the state, local and federal levels worked to shift to the new NIBRS method of data reporting.

Initially, data not submitted ahead of the reporting deadline was not included in preliminary hate crime statistics for 2021.

Monday's new combined data now shows the number of hate crimes jumped to 9,065 in 2021, up from 8,120 in 2020.

The supplemental hate crime dataset shows 10,840 incidents and 12,411 related offenses being "motivated by bias toward race, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender, and gender identity," according to the FBI.

Nine murders and 13 rapes were reported as hate crimes, according to FBI numbers.

Of that number, 5,781 hate crimes are classified as crimes against people or persons in 2021.

Advertisement

More than 44% of the total number were reported as intimidation, 39.5% as simple assault and 18.3% as aggravated assault.

In 2021, the Justice Department charged more than 70 defendants in over 60 different cases, resulting in more than 60 convictions.