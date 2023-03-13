Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 13, 2023 / 9:00 PM

Republican chair of House oversight committee subpoenas bank records of Hunter Biden associates

Rep. Jamie Raskin accuses Comer of political motivation.

By Joe Fisher
1/2
House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., has issued a subpoena for the bank records of business associates of Hunter Biden. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., has issued a subpoena for the bank records of business associates of Hunter Biden. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- The head of the House oversight committee has issued a subpoena for the bank records of business associates of Hunter Biden.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, is seeking records for three business associates of the president's son. The subpoena came to light in a letter from ranking committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., to Comer on Sunday.

Advertisement

"I write to you to express my deep concern with the manner in which the Committee is conducting its investigation into presidential ethics," the letter states.

"You appear to have engaged in these efforts to prevent the production of evidence of former President Trump's misconduct during his time in office while simultaneously issuing an invasive and overbroad subpoena to private individuals as part of an investigation targeting the business dealings of family members of President Biden who have never held public office."

RELATED House committee asks former Serbian official for interview, documents on Hunter Biden

Raskin alleges that Comer has obtained thousands of pages of financial information from Biden's associates, including John R. Walker, who partnered with Biden on a "joint venture" with a now defunct Chinese energy company. The documents, Raskin said, included statements from a joint banking account owned by Walker and his wife over the course of a decade.

Advertisement

On Monday, Comer also penned a letter to William Pittard, an attorney Georges Bergès and the Georges Bergès Galleries LLC., an art gallery owned by Biden. Comer writes that Berges has refused to cooperate with the committee's request for information about "unidentified purchasers" of Biden's art.

"He has chosen to obstruct in an apparent effort to shield Mr. Biden and/or the purchasers' of Mr. Biden's art from congressional oversight," Comer wrote.

RELATED House Republicans launch wide-ranging investigations into Biden, his son and social-media bias

The committee launched a broad probe into the president and his son in January as the House returned to session under a GOP majority. Republicans have asserted that the investigations are meant to seek accountability for the president, while Democrats see the probe as an act of political revenge.

RELATED Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leading push for lawmakers to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail

Latest Headlines

Judge issues arrest warrant for former Maryland chief of staff Roy McGrath
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Judge issues arrest warrant for former Maryland chief of staff Roy McGrath
March 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for Roy McGrath, an ex-aid to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, after McGrath failed to appear Monday at his federal corruption trial in Baltimore.
McConnell released from hospital to rehab after concussion, fractured rib
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
McConnell released from hospital to rehab after concussion, fractured rib
March 13 (UPI) -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was moved to a rehabilitation facility Monday after being released from the hospital where he was treated for a concussion and rib fracture, according to his office.
Suspect in Missouri police killing arrested after 13-hour standoff
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Suspect in Missouri police killing arrested after 13-hour standoff
March 13 (UPI) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT team arrested a man suspected of killing a police officer on Monday following a 13-hour standoff.
Biden says deposits safe, management will be fired after bank closures
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Biden says deposits safe, management will be fired after bank closures
March 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said on Monday that swift action to protect deposits of two closed banks was meant to assure Americans that the U.S. banking system remained strong and head off fears that it is the beginning of other
Chinook salmon fishing season canceled off coasts of Oregon, California
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Chinook salmon fishing season canceled off coasts of Oregon, California
March 13 (UPI) -- The recreational and commercial salmon fishing season has been canceled along the coasts of Oregon and California, through the middle of May, due to dwindling numbers of Chinook salmon in the states' largest rivers.
Sub agreement with Australia, U.K. will 'enhance the stability of the Indo-Pacific,' Biden says
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Sub agreement with Australia, U.K. will 'enhance the stability of the Indo-Pacific,' Biden says
March 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced a major agreement with Australia and Britain to build a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines that would serve to counter aggression by Chinese naval forces in the Pacific.
PETA urges Pentagon to end 'Havana syndrome' animal testing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
PETA urges Pentagon to end 'Havana syndrome' animal testing
March 13 (UPI) -- People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is urging the Pentagon to ban all weapon-wounding tests on dogs, cats, marine animals, ferrets and monkeys to study the health effects of the mysterious "Havana syndrome."
Jury decides against death penalty for man convicted in deadly 2017 NYC truck attack
U.S. News // 4 weeks ago
Jury decides against death penalty for man convicted in deadly 2017 NYC truck attack
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The man convicted last month of using his truck to run over and kill eight people on a New York City bike path in 2017 will serve life in prison, a jury ruled Monday.
Lawmakers call for Mexico travel advisory over fentanyl-laced prescription pills
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Lawmakers call for Mexico travel advisory over fentanyl-laced prescription pills
March 13 (UPI) -- Democratic lawmakers are urging the State Department to issue a travel advisory for Mexico because of prescription pills purportedly laced with fentanyl being sold to tourists.
FBI hate crime stats show 11.6% increase in 2021
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
FBI hate crime stats show 11.6% increase in 2021
March 13 (UPI) -- The amount of hate crimes reported in the United States actually increased by 11.6% from 2020 to 2021, according to new figures released by the FBI Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden says deposits safe, management will be fired after bank closures
Biden says deposits safe, management will be fired after bank closures
Volodymyr Zelensky: 1,100 Russian soldiers killed in Bakhmut, Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky: 1,100 Russian soldiers killed in Bakhmut, Ukraine
Days after Silicon Valley Bank fails, regulators close Signature Bank
Days after Silicon Valley Bank fails, regulators close Signature Bank
Xi vows to strengthen military, reunify Taiwan in speech opening third term
Xi vows to strengthen military, reunify Taiwan in speech opening third term
North Korea fires 2 submarine missiles as U.S., South Korea start joint drills
North Korea fires 2 submarine missiles as U.S., South Korea start joint drills
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement