March 13, 2023 / 12:08 PM

Microgrid solutions provider Capstone sees revival for Alaska's oil and gas

By Daniel J. Graeber
Sheridan Glacier, near Cordova, Alaska. Remote regions of Alaska complicate oil and gas extraction, though a company says its microturbine technology for operators helps resolve that. File photo by Martin Truffer/UAF/NASA/UPI
Sheridan Glacier, near Cordova, Alaska. Remote regions of Alaska complicate oil and gas extraction, though a company says its microturbine technology for operators helps resolve that. File photo by Martin Truffer/UAF/NASA/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Microgrid solutions provider Capstone Green Energy Corp. said Monday that new orders for oil and gas work in Alaska show the northernmost U.S. state is primed for increased production.

Capstone's division in Alaska, Arctic Energy, secured contracts for its microturbines for deployment at an oil and gas production site on the North Slope and another for operations offshore in Alaska's Cook Inlet.

"As oil and gas production in Alaska sees new heights, Capstone's technology is an integral part of an environmentally conscious plan for resource development," said Greg Porter, the president of Arctic Energy.

The turbine for the North Slope will run on locally-sourced natural gas and provide power for the site's production facilities and pipelines. Capstone said that, once it's developed this summer, it could boost the amount of oil flowing to the trans-Alaska pipeline, where output has dropped to about 75% of its peak capacity of around 2 million barrels per day.

Alaska's production has declined significantly from its peak. Oil production topped out at 2 million bpd in 1988, but most of its fields are well past maturity and production now is closer to 448,000 bpd.

Warming trends, meanwhile, make it more difficult for operators to build up the infrastructure necessary to kickstart production.

Capstone, however, said its microturbines help address that problem.

"Capstone microturbines can be used in all phases of oil and gas production, including upstream, midstream, and downstream operations in both onshore and offshore applications," the company explained. "Since many of these operations are situated in remote locations, Capstone microturbines align perfectly with the needs of oil and gas businesses to ensure they are successful in bringing natural gas to market."

Capstone did not reveal details about the financial aspects or the contracting parties for Alaska.

