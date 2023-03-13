Trending
March 13, 2023 / 9:18 PM

Judge issues arrest warrant for former Maryland chief of staff Roy McGrath

By Sheri Walsh
A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for Roy McGrath, an ex-aid to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, after McGrath failed to appear Monday at his federal corruption trial in Baltimore. Photo courtesy of Maryland Manual
March 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for Roy McGrath, an ex-aid to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, after McGrath failed to appear Monday at his federal corruption trial in Baltimore.

U.S. District Court Judge Deborah Boardman issued the warrant and sent jurors home after McGrath did not appear in court as scheduled under terms of his pretrial release.

"Let's hope he's safe and there's some mix-up," Boardman said.

Law enforcement searched McGrath's Florida home and found nothing, according to The Washington Post.

McGrath has pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud, embezzlement and document falsification. He's accused of securing a $233,648 severance payment when he left the Maryland Environmental Service before he joined Hogan as chief of staff in 2020.

McGrath resigned from Hogan's staff a few months later following reports of the six-figure payment, which equaled 12 months salary.

McGrath is also charged with fraud for seeking tens of thousands of dollars in reimbursements from the state of Maryland for expenses, in addition to failing to claim vacation time for trips to Florida and while on a European cruise.

Under the terms of his pretrial release, McGrath was required to surrender his passport in October of 2021. He was also required to undergo medical or psychiatric treatment, which was later stricken.

McGrath's attorney, Joseph Murtha, said Monday he has repeatedly tried to reach his client and his wife. He said McGrath had planned to travel to Maryland on Sunday evening.

"I looked forward to seeing him at 8:45 this morning," Murtha said.

"Most importantly, I'm concerned. I'm hoping he's safe," Murtha added. "These situations are very stressful, the uncertainty of going to trial can cause people to do things many people don't think are appropriate. We hope that he's safe."

