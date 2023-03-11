Advertisement
U.S. News
March 11, 2023 / 2:49 PM

Husband, wife, suspected stalker found dead in Seattle-area home

By Patrick Hilsman

March 11 (UPI) -- A husband and wife were shot to death by a suspected stalker, who was also found dead in a home in Redmond, Wash., on Friday, authorities said.

The shooting suspect was stalking the female resident of the home, whom he knew through her podcast and social media contacts, police said in a statement.

Advertisement

The victims were identified as 33-year-old Zohreh Sadeghi and her husband, 35-year-old Mohammad Milad Naseri.

They were found at 1:45 a.m. on Friday after the suspected stalker broke into the home, located about 16 miles east of Seattle. Police said they attempted life-saving measures when they discovered Naseri, but that he died at the scene.

The suspected shooter was identified as 38-year-old Ramin Khodakaramrezaei.

The couple had asked police to file a no-contact order in December and a temporary restraining order was issued on March 3, police told reporters. Authorities were actively searching for Khodakaramrezaei in the days ahead of the shooting.

Sadeghi told police that Khodakaramrezaei threatened to burn her house down and had said in voice messages "that he won't let me go and the only thing that will make all this stop is if he killed himself or died," the Seattle Times reported.

Advertisement

Read More

Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh to life in prison without parole Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge in 'Rust' shooting Florida TV news reporter, 9-year-old killed in shooting near homicide scene

Latest Headlines

Another atmospheric river to bring more rain, snow to California
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Another atmospheric river to bring more rain, snow to California
Another atmospheric river will wash across California early next week, forecasters said Saturday, as residents braced for more flooding rainfall, snow and strong winds.
Police: Hand found in NYC woods belonged to woman buried in nearby cemetery
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Police: Hand found in NYC woods belonged to woman buried in nearby cemetery
March 11 (UPI) -- A human hand spotted by a dog walker this week in a wooded area of New York City's Staten Island belonged to a woman who was buried at a nearby cemetery, police said Saturday.
New Hampshire legislator charged after blocking snowplow, threatening driver
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New Hampshire legislator charged after blocking snowplow, threatening driver
March 11 (UPI) -- A state representative from New Hampshire is facing charges after being filmed yelling at and threatening a man driving a snowplow, authorities say.
California prepares for possible flooding as deluge of heavy rain, snow turns deadly
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
California prepares for possible flooding as deluge of heavy rain, snow turns deadly
March 10 (UPI) -- As California braced for possible flooding in the wake of what's being called an "atmospheric river" of heavy rain and snow, President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency Friday. Officials confirm two fatalities.
Man convicted in disappearance of college student Kristin Smart sentenced to 25 years to life
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Man convicted in disappearance of college student Kristin Smart sentenced to 25 years to life
March 10 (UPI) -- The man convicted for the decades-old disappearance and death of college student Kristin Smart, Paul Flores, was sentenced to 25 years to life Friday.
House votes to declassify intelligence on COVID-19, sends bill to president
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
House votes to declassify intelligence on COVID-19, sends bill to president
March 10 (UPI) -- The House voted unanimously Friday in favor of a bill calling for the declassification of intelligence related to the origins of COVID-19 and how it might relate to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Authorities shut down Silicon Valley Bank, first such failure since 2020
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Authorities shut down Silicon Valley Bank, first such failure since 2020
March 10 (UPI) -- The California Department of Financial Protection shut down Silicon Valley Bank on Friday, making it the first FDIC-insured bank to fail in more than two years, federal officials said.
Biden says 'economic plan is working' as U.S. added 311,000 jobs in February
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden says 'economic plan is working' as U.S. added 311,000 jobs in February
March 10 (UPI) -- U.S. data showed Friday that more than 300,000 people were added to the workforce last month, adding further support to expectations of a higher interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Spring forward: Daylight saving time starts this weekend
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Spring forward: Daylight saving time starts this weekend
On Sunday at 2 a.m., clocks in most parts of the United States will spring forward one hour as daylight saving time begins, running until Nov. 5.
AAA: U.S. gasoline prices slowly tick toward $4 amid switch to summer blend
U.S. News // 1 day ago
AAA: U.S. gasoline prices slowly tick toward $4 amid switch to summer blend
March 10 (UPI) -- U.S. retail gasoline prices are continuing a slow march higher because of changes at the nation's refineries, but the price at the pump remains well below year-ago levels, data from Friday show.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

House votes to declassify intelligence on COVID-19, sends bill to president
House votes to declassify intelligence on COVID-19, sends bill to president
King Charles III bestows title of Duke of Edinburgh on Prince Edward
King Charles III bestows title of Duke of Edinburgh on Prince Edward
California prepares for possible flooding as deluge of heavy rain, snow turns deadly
California prepares for possible flooding as deluge of heavy rain, snow turns deadly
BBC pulls soccer programming as hosts protest suspension of Gary Lineker
BBC pulls soccer programming as hosts protest suspension of Gary Lineker
Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano erupts, spews ash cloud
Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano erupts, spews ash cloud
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement