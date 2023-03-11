Husband, wife, suspected stalker found dead in Seattle-area home

March 11 (UPI) -- A husband and wife were shot to death by a suspected stalker, who was also found dead in a home in Redmond, Wash., on Friday, authorities said.

The shooting suspect was stalking the female resident of the home, whom he knew through her podcast and social media contacts, police said in a statement.

The victims were identified as 33-year-old Zohreh Sadeghi and her husband, 35-year-old Mohammad Milad Naseri.

They were found at 1:45 a.m. on Friday after the suspected stalker broke into the home, located about 16 miles east of Seattle. Police said they attempted life-saving measures when they discovered Naseri, but that he died at the scene.

The suspected shooter was identified as 38-year-old Ramin Khodakaramrezaei.

The couple had asked police to file a no-contact order in December and a temporary restraining order was issued on March 3, police told reporters. Authorities were actively searching for Khodakaramrezaei in the days ahead of the shooting.

Sadeghi told police that Khodakaramrezaei threatened to burn her house down and had said in voice messages "that he won't let me go and the only thing that will make all this stop is if he killed himself or died," the Seattle Times reported.