Levi William Axtell, 27, turned himself over to police shortly after he beat a man to death who he alleged had abused children. Photo courtesy of Cook County Sheriff's Office

March 11 (UPI) -- A Minnesota man turned himself over to police shortly after he beat a man to death who he alleged had abused children. Levi William Axtell, 27, was charged with second-degree murder Friday -- days after he turned himself in for allegedly killing 77-year-old Lawrence Scully, the Cook County Sheriff's Office announced in a news release.

Authorities said Axtell's bail has been set for $1 million and jail records show that investigators believe Axtell killed Scully "with intent," though not premeditated.

In the news release, authorities said Axtell had entered Scully's home and assaulted him with a shovel. Scully reportedly sustained injuries to his head that led to his death.

In a criminal complaint obtained by NBC News, police alleged that Axtell also used moose antlers to beat Scully to death.

Axtell was allegedly still covered in blood when he walked into the police station and told investigators he had murdered Scully, who he said he has known for years, because he "believed him to have sexually offended against children in the past," according to the criminal complaint.

Authorities said in the complaint Axtell admitted he found the shovel at Scully's home and hit him in the head with it around 20 times before he "finished him off" with the moose antler.



Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen told NBC News that Axtell believed Scully had stalked his 22-month-old daughter.

The Cook County Herald reported in 2014 that a man named Lawrence Scully, then a mayoral candidate for the city of Grand Marais, was arrested in 1979 for sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl and was sentenced to two years in jail.