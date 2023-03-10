Trending
U.S. News
March 10, 2023 / 8:12 AM

Biden to host European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen at White House

Leaders to discuss Ukraine, clean energy

By A.L. Lee
1/2
President Joe Biden will host European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the White House on Friday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
President Joe Biden will host European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the White House on Friday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the White House on Friday.

The leaders plan to reaffirm their cooperation to support Ukraine as the conflict approaches its 13th month, as well as discuss new clean energy strategies with hopes of turning the tide on the global climate crisis, the White House announced.

Biden and von der Leyen are also expected to deliver a progress report on the joint task force on Europe's energy security that was established one year ago to taper the region's dependence on Russian oil.

Other items on the agenda include fixing supply chain issues throughout the European Union, accelerating the use of clean energy resources in the region and addressing international security challenges in light of recent tensions between the United States and China.

RELATED Dozens of Russian missiles hit Ukraine; nuclear plant knocked off power grid

At least one sign of tension has surfaced between the allies in recent months on the subject of clean energy expansion.

In January, Von der Leyen urged the EU to establish policy to rival Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, saying the 27-nation bloc needed a comprehensive net-zero subsidy package to counter massive green energy spending in Washington, which was giving the United States an unfair competitive edge on an uneven global playing field, she said.

Late last year, Von der Leyen also said the "Buy American" approach and tax breaks could "lead to discrimination" against European companies, while EU members have criticized Biden's policies as having the potential to draw business away from Europe and potentially lead to a trade war.

RELATED President Joe Biden thanks German chancellor for his nation's help in Ukraine

On the Ukraine front, the EU finalized a 10th round of sanctions worth $11 billion against Russia in February, which was timed to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the invasion. In a symbolic move the same day, the Biden administration also announced a plan to send $2 billion in defense funds and equipment to Ukraine as part of a new security assistance package.

The White House said it will ask Congress for an additional $250 million in emergency aid to help Ukraine maintain its power grid and another $300 million in emergency assistance to bring energy independence to Moldova.

The sanctions from the EU were intended to target Russian President Vladimir Putin's ability to acquire weapons components and equipment from other nation-states that have served to shore up its depleted arsenal.

RELATED EU announces plan for $11 billion in new sanctions against Russia for war in Ukraine

Previously, Von der Leyen expressed her commitment to turn up the pressure on Russia in the weeks ahead, but the war has only intensified in recent days.

"Russia will also have to pay for the destruction it caused and will contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine," she said at a February meeting of the European Commission.

Last month, Biden also visited Kyiv and Warsaw, Poland, where he reasserted the U.S. commitment to stand with Ukraine "for as long as it takes."

